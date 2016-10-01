2285 Benton Road, Suite C-100 • Bossier City, LA • 318.742.9333

Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier is changing the way children think about a visit to the dentist. No longer the dreaded, painful routine of years past, today children can look forward to a visit to their offices as an adventure that’s fun, informative and as pleasant as possible.

With a location in both Bossier City and Shreveport, the offices are convenient for parents and decorated to amaze your youngsters.

Preparing your kiddo(s) for a lifetime of healthy smiles is not only important to the staff at Pediatric Dentistry, it is something they have fun doing. Whether patients need a regular check-up or a specialty treatment, they offer the very best in pediatric dental care in a place where it’s OK to be a kid.

One of the aspects that make them different is the very special care they offer your youngster, including the one and only Twinkle the Tooth Fairy. Twinkle the Tooth Fairy is informative and entertaining. Her specialty is talking about oral health, introducing her friends to the different dentistry tools and helping them realize the dentist isn’t as scary as most people think. She loves meeting with kids of all ages and will be more than happy to visit your school or organization. Twinkle’s schedule is very demanding, so she tries to see most large schools or day care groups during the month of February (Pediatric Dentistry Month). However, if your group would like to book a visit for another month, feel free to call or email and she will be more than happy to try and accommodate your group’s needs. Twinkle has even been known to stop by the office from time to time. She may even be visiting at your next appointment.

Any schools or organizations interested in booking a visit from Twinkle the Tooth Fairy can fill out the form on the Pediatric Dentistry website, call the office or email them at twinkle@kidsmilesrus.com. Please include your name, school or name of organization, address, contact number, age group and number of kiddos.

The leader of the group is Dr. Jason Gambill, certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Gambill is a native of Jonesboro, Ark. He received his undergraduate degree from Arkansas State University and his doctor of dental surgery from the University of Tennessee, where he graduated with honors. While attending the University of Tennessee, he served as the president of the American Student Dental Association and the Xi Psi Phi dental society. Dr. Gambill then moved to Denver, Colo. where he completed his pediatric dental residency at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

As a pediatric dentist, Dr. Gambill aims to make every visit to the dentist fun and educational. He is a committed advocate for children and travels to Washington, D.C. annually to lobby for pediatric dentistry. He is a Board Diplomat of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, as well as a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Dental Association. Dr. Gambill is married to his high school sweetheart, Jessica, and a father of two boys, Ephraim and Shepherd, and a little girl, Imogene. He is an active member in his church and is committed to community service. When he’s not at the office, Dr. Gambill enjoys trail running and backpacking the Colorado, Ozark Highland and Appalachian trails.

The Pediatric Dentistry office and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommend that your child visit the dentist by his or her first birthday. They can give you tips on ways to make the first visit to the dentist enjoyable and positive. Your child should be informed of the visit and told that the dentist and their staff will explain all procedures and answer any questions. Explain to them that the dentist is a fun, enjoyable place to visit. In fact, you can tell children that their parents can stay during the procedure, so they won’t be on their own.

The Pediatric Dentistry staff loves their patients. It’s that simple. Because of this love, they make it a point to offer extraordinary pediatric dentistry at an affordable price in a convenient and fun location.

