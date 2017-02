The Krewe of Sobek were “Lost in Space” at their Grand Bal held at Shreveport Convention Center. Wearing futuristic costumes, Captain Tari Bradford and Co-Captain Gary Theus introduced their royal court including King Melvin Nelson, Queen Rene Davis and the Keepers of Earth, Fire, Wind and Water. A floating camera Blimp hovered over the guests and filmed the entire event, catching all the action.