The Krewe of Justinian held their Grand Ba; XXIII “Viva La R’evolution” at the Horseshoe Riverdome. Captain John Bokenfohr held the “Passport to a Tale of Two Cities,” taking us on a journey from the United States to London and to Paris. As Emcee, Captain of Captains Brian Landry added a special touch introducing his friends and colleagues of the royal court. Melanie Johnson brought elegance and grace to her crown as Queen XXIII. Honorable Judge Brady O’Callaghan reigned as King XXIII over Justinian.