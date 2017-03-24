Local business Owners — enter to win a free photo package with SB Magazine’s digital media manager when you sign up to advertise in the ‘Locally Owned’ special section. This includes photos of products, store fronts, team members, etc.

The photo package values at $750 and gives you the rights. The images are perfect for the following:

Social Media

Marketing

Website

Print Media

The winner will be picked from a drawing on April 1st! Contact our sales director Cherie Moss for more details.

Cherie Moss

cherie@sbmag.net

(318)221-7264 X12