ll five Louisiana Film Prize winning films and winning filmmakers from all over the country will be at the Robinson Film Center today and tomorrow.

Attendees will have the opportunity to screen all five of the winning films, and attend the filmmaker Q&A after the screenings. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Tickets are $25 ($20 for RFC members) and includes a free cocktail buffet with winning filmmakers before screening. Also, all ticket holders will be entered into a drawing for a pair of Film Prize 2017 VIP passes.

“We are going to make indie film history this weekend,” said Gregory Kallenberg, executive director for the Film Prize Foundation. “This area and the Robinson have done so much for the Film Prize, this is our way of saying ‘thanks’ and have a great time doing it.”

The Film Prize Winning Films Are:

(2012) The Legend of Luther Anderson by Noah Scruggs, Chris Armand and Thomas Woodruff

(2013) Silo by Kyle Clements

(2014) True Heroes by Chris Ganucheau

(2015) The Bespoke Tailoring of Mister Bellamy by Alexander Jeffrey

(2016) The Man From Mars by Jonnie Stapleton

Over the past five years, more than 500 production crews have filmed in northwest Louisiana, over 70 percent of film teams have been from outside of northwest Louisiana, an estimated 2,500 workers have been brought in or hired locally for Film Prize projects, and Film Prize Production Phase and Festival Weekend have produced over $10 million in economic development for northwest Louisiana.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Robinson Film Center Box Office, or on their website, www.RobinsonFilmCenter.org.

About the Film Prize:

The Louisiana Film Prize is a contest and festival ( www.LAFilmPrize.com ), which takes place each year in Shreveport, inviting filmmakers from all over the world to compete for $50,000, the world’s largest cash prize for a narrative short film by creating and presenting a short film with one condition – it must be shot in northwest Louisiana.

One of the goals of the Film Prize aims to help nurture the burgeoning indie film community in Shreveport-Bossier City and all of northwest Louisiana, where filmmakers come to create all types of film.

Visit www.lafilmprize.com to learn more information about the Louisiana Film Prize contest and festival. The deadline for submissions is July 11.