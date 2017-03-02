If there’s a time of the week to indulge, isn’t it best done on the weekend? Calories don’t count on Saturdays and Sundays, right? There’s no better way to catch up on the latest gossip with friends than over croissants and coffee, or better yet, a delicious pastry from Julie Anne’s Bakery.

This floral romper is both comfy and cute for a mid-morning visit with the girls or your special guy. Add a pretty, pastel-hued bag, a simple necklace and a block-heeled sandal to finish off the sweet and sassy look. This entire look can be found at Runway Seven, 6535 Youree Drive in Shreveport, or at www.runwayseven.com.