Summer is my favorite season to accessorize, and with the jewelry trends going on this season, there’s no better way to do it than with bright, statement jewelry. Pair these fabulous finds from Favorite Sisters Boutique (5747 Youree Drive, Shreveport) with a simple white top and jeans for a fun and effortless look that will take you from a day at the Boardwalk to a neighborhood block party. With the endless color options and styles, you’ll never run out of ways to mix and match this summer. Tassels, pom-poms and beads, oh my!