Downtown Shreveport has come alive in the last couple of years. New businesses are popping up and more events are taking place in the area, which gives locals and visitors alike all the more reason to check things out. Simply Chic provides trendy clothing to stay fashionable while doing so. A flirty top in a bright color is perfect for this time of year. Pair it with cool ripped skinnies and lots of fun accessories for an easy, stylish vibe that will take you from spring to summer without a hitch. Find this entire look and tons more in the Shreveport location at 5803 Youree Drive.

Model: Kenya Ross