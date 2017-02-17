There’s no doubt about the cuteness that exudes from any newborn photo session. Whether it’s sweet and simple or creative and elaborate, the photos from the first few weeks of your precious baby’s life are going to be treasured forever. Currently trending are these adorable caps and pants in a variety of designs knitted to adorn your babes during their first (of many, I assume) photo shoot. All available at Ladies in Waiting Children’s Boutique.

Blue and gray crown bonnet: The Daisy Baby, $30

Crawfish cap: The Blueberry Hill, $28

Deer cap & pant: The Blueberry Hill, $50

Tan delicate knit bonnet: The Blueberry Hill, $28

Pink cap with bow: The Blueberry Hill, $28

Red and white striped cap: The Daisy Baby, $30

Pink bonnet with lace: The Daisy Baby, $30

Fox cap & pant: The Blueberry Hill, $50