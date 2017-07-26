There’s one thing we all know about July in Louisiana: c’est chaud! That is, “It’s hot!” in French, if you’re curious. A fabulous way to beat the summer heat is with a sweet ice cream treat. What to wear on that ice cream date is the big question here, right? We’re going easy and breezy with this look from Frock Candy (located at 6535 Youree Dr., Shreveport in the Shoppes at Bellemead shopping center). These gorgeous turquoise and white watercolor shorts are super fun for summertime and will definitely help to keep you cool. Pair them with an interesting, but still simple, white off-the-shoulder top and a fun pair of matching earrings for a summer look that’s sure to keep the style factor afloat. A white clutch and adorable flatform sandals complete the look with ease. The most difficult part about this ice cream date will be deciding which flavor to choose.

Model: Trinity Sisemore