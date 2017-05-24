The month of May marks the beginning of festival season all around the world. Particularly, in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, it brings us the well-loved Mudbug Madness festival. Festival fashion has taken the world by storm over the last few years, and you can channel your inner flower child with outfits such as this one from The Frilly Magnolia Boutique located at 185 Burt Blvd., Suite A in Benton. Nothing says “festival” like a flowy, paisley printed duster over a fun graphic tee and denim shorts. Pile on jewelry in all colors, textures and styles to add even more bohemian chic flare. Cool, faux leather wedges with edgy studs finish off an outfit that oozes style and personality. It’s an easy way to give off the “I’m really cool but don’t have to try” vibe. We won’t tell even if you did have to try, promise. Peace, love and “laissez le bon temps roulez.”

Model and Makeup Artist: Shelby Reagan Willis