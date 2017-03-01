E

very year, ballots go out and votes come pouring in for our Best of SB Awards. This year, we’re changing up the voting process for our annual round-up. March 1 we’re kicking off the Best of SB 2017 voting period starting with the Services & People.

We’re asking our readers to vote for different categories each month online at sbmag.net. You can cast your vote using your desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device. For every category, submit your favorite business. The businesses with the most submissions will be named winner of that category.

Please make note: we’re only looking for local businesses. We’re here to highlight the best of Shreveport-Bossier City. This is why large national chains (Starbucks, Panera, etc.) will not be considered.

VOTE BEST OF SB READER’S CHOICE SERVICES & PEOPLE

See the schedule below to find out when to vote for your favorite businesses. Follow us on Facebook to keep up with the Best of SB 2017 voting announcements.

March

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Services & People

April

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Nightlife & Entertainment

May

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Best Dining & Best Food

June

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Shopping