very year, ballots go out and votes come pouring in for our Best of SB Awards. This year, we’re changing up the voting process for our annual round-up. We’re asking our readers to vote for a different category each month online at sbmag.net. See the schedule below to find out when to vote for your favorite businesses.

You can cast your vote using your desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device. For every category, submit your favorite business. The businesses with the most submissions will be named winner of that category. Visit sbmag.net for ballots and more details.

Please make note: we’re only looking for local businesses. We’re here to highlight the best of Shreveport-Bossier City. This is why large national chains (Starbucks, Panera, etc.) will not be considered.

April

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Nightlife & Entertainment

May

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Best Dining & Best Food

June

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Shopping