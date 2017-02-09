Valentine’s Day Events Happening in Shreveport-Bossier City
Feb. 14 — Speed Date and Paint (7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)
Bon Temps Coffee Bar, 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy Suite 600, Shreveport
Tickets; $25
Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Dinner at Sainte Terre (6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)
Sainte Terre, 190 Nickel Ln, Benton
Tickets; $90
Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Glow Brewoga (6:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.)
Red River Brewing Company, 1200 Marshall St., Shreveport
Tickets; $25 General Ticket, $22 Military/Student
Feb. 14 — Valentine’s BAE at The Remington (5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
The Remington Suite Hotel & Spa, 220 Travis St., Shreveport
Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Dinner At The Glenwood Tea Room (5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
Glenwood Tea Room, 3310 Line Ave, Shreveport
Tickets; $75
Valentines Day Yoga (6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
Explore Yoga, 4801 Line Ave #8, Shreveport
Admission; $15