Ingredients

6-8 medium potatoes

8 oz. cream cheese

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1 Tbsp. salt

1 stick butter

5 eggs

1 1/2 cup shredded cheese

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. finely chopped garlic

frozen shrimp

Recipe

Cook potatoes in microwave. Cool and peel putting in large mixing bowl. Add cream cheese, sour cream, butter, eggs, shredded cheese, salt, black pepper and finely chopped garlic. Mix with electric mixer until smooth. In medium saucepan melt 3 Tbsp. butter. Add pkg of small/medium frozen shrimp. Sauté till shrimp are done. In large oblong Pyrex dish layer potatoes, drained shrimp & grated cheese. Make 3 layers. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes. Top with more cheese. Bake another 10 minutes.