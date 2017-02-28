Personal Injury • Criminal Defense

Steven Carby became a lawyer because he wanted to help people solve legal issues.

Carby’s focus of his law practice is helping people with personal injury and criminal defense legal issues.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as one of Shreveport Bossier Top Attorneys 2017. I would also like to congratulate my distinquished colleagues who also have been so recognized,” he said.

He is a former Assistant City Prosecutor for the City of Shreveport and a former Special Assistant District Attorney for Caddo Parish. This background gives him a deep understanding of criminal defense and the criminal courts in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

“I have spent my career advocating for the injured and the accused,” he said. “I understand the urgency and I know what to do to get the most favorable outcome. You need an attorney who is devoted to achieving the best results possible. I am that attorney.”

Today, Carby’s motivation to provide legal services is client satisfaction in both personal injury matters and criminal defense cases. After a successful civil injury case or a criminal trial with a not guilty verdict, the end result that matters most is client satisfaction.

He represents many people from other parts of the state and around the Ark-La-Tex region that is facing criminal matters such as DUI/DWI offenses or drug charges. He’s a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Louisiana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Carby also has helped clients secure compensation in a wide variety of personal injury cases ranging from motor vehicle accidents to slip-and-fall injuries.

“I know how to deal with difficult insurance companies, and I prepare cases from the beginning for the possibility of going to trial,” Carby said. “This diligence and commitment consistently results in favorable settlements and verdicts.”

He believes all cases are serious to his clients and their family. From minor traffic matters to high-level criminal felonies, minor injuries to catastrophic injuries, all require serious representation to get results.

He welcomes out-of-state clients who were injured while traveling through Louisiana. He regularly receives referrals from past clients who are satisfied with his work and from other attorneys who appreciate his methods and results.

Carby is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, Michigan State Bar Association, The National Top 100 Trial Lawyers, American Association for Justice, Louisiana Association for Justice, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Louisiana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, The Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers if America, and Million Dollars Advocates Forum.

Carby is happily married to his wife, Kelly, who with her support will continue to provide quality legal services. He is the proud father of three: Sydney, Blake and Bennett.