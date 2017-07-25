Home ownership is part of the American dream, and we all want a place that serves as a retreat from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives. Finding the perfect home is no small task but with the guidance and experience of a professional realtor, buying a home can be a stress-free and exciting time. Owning or selling a home is an important decision and a great real estate agent can help you navigate the ins-and-outs of the process. SB Magazine presents the 2017 Top Realtors in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Steven Afentul

Century 21 Elite

June Alexander

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Lisa Allen

Keller Williams NWLA

Bobbie Almond

Century 21 Elite

Carol Anderson

Century 21 Elite

Melissa Anderson

Southern Grace Home

& Property Group

Keller Williams NWLA

Mischa Angel

Century 21 Elite

Ashley Atkins

Atkins Real Estate

John Atkins

Atkins Real Estate

Cathy Aufrichtig

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Peter Axaison

Keller Williams NWLA

Glenda Aycock

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Peter Baltz

Atkins Real Estate

Karen Baker

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Tina Balentine

Century 21 Elite

Ronna Beecher

Keller Williams

NWLA

Lori Beeman

Southern Grace Home

& Property Group

Keller Williams

NWLA

Bridget Benton

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Michael Berlin

Stirling Properties

Karyn Bodden

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Shalunda Bogan

Century 21 Elite

Elaine Bonner

Century 21 United

Hilary Bransford

Vintage Realty Company

Paul Bratlie

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Kristin Breeding

Keller Williams NWLA

Deb Brittan

Keller Williams NWLA

Nathan Brown

Century 21 Elite

Dotti Bryant

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Michael Burlison

Century 21 Elite

Pam Burnside

Century 21 Elite

Charles Burton

Century 21 Elite

Amy Bush

Century 21 United

Dee Bustillo

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Hayli Cagle

Keller Williams

NWLA

Curtis Campbell

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Claire Childs

Vintage Realty Company

Becky Clampet

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Marian Claville

Keller Williams NWLA

Stan Cole

Century 21 United

LiPing Collucci

Keller Williams NWLA

Elizabeth Comegys

Vintage Realty Company

Andrew Cordaro

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Cecile Coutret

Vintage Realty Company

Mary Cummings

Century 21 Elite

Christopher David

Century 21 Elite

Cindy Davis

Century 21 Elite

Leslie Davis

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Rhonda Davis

Keller Williams NWLA

Yvonne Davlin

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Anne Dixon

Vintage Realty Company

Bickham Dixon

Vintage Realty Company

Cheryl Driskell

Century 21 Elite

Sarah Drysdale

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Gerod Durden

Keller Williams NWLA

Sage Easter

Century 21 United

Reed Ebarb

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Denise Evans

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Shelton Floyd

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Marla Forsythe

Century 21 Elite

Pamela Franklin

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Karry Franks

Keller Williams NWLA

Jeff Free

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Archer Frierson

Vintage Realty Company

Walt Gaskins

Atkins Real Estate

Mario Gerard

Century 21 Elite

Dianne Gibson

River City Gals

Century 21 United

Jennifer Gibson

Keller Williams NWLA

Gretchen Goins

River City Gals

Century 21 United

Patty Gosdin

Century 21 Elite

Mary Jo Gray

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Kristy Greco

Century 21 Elite

Dione Green

Century 21 Elite

Ryan Greg

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Carolyn Grimsley

Century 21 Elite

Joel Hall

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Jessica Hammons

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Karen Hannigan

Stirling Properties

Joshua Hanson

Keller Williams NWLA

Lisa Hargrove

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Cindy Harris

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Chessica Harville

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Christopher Hayes

Keller Williams NWLA

Terri Hayward

Century 21 Elite

Tena Hines

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Christina Hodge

Keller Williams NWLA

Susannah Hodges

Vintage Realty

Company

Karen Hoell

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Chase Hoffpauir

Ramsey-Hoffpauir

Paige Hoffpauir

Ramsey-Hoffpauir

Judy Holland

Century 21 United

Adam Holley

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Christopher Holloway

Keller Williams

NWLA

Tonia Houston

Keller Williams

NWLA

Deborah Hutches

Keller Williams

NWLA

Lola Jones

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

John King

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Susan King

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Keith Kiper

Keller Williams

NWLA

David Kitterlin

Century 21 United

Jeff Koeppen

Century 21 United

Winnie Kohout

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Chris Legrand

Century 21 Elite

Kathy Lex

Century 21 United

Judy Lovell

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Courtney Lowry

Ramsey-Hoffpauir

Real Estate

Jo Anne Manard

Century 21 Elite

Sandy McKellar

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Theresa Miller

Century 21 Elite

Carolyn Mills

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Tammi Montgomery

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Michael Morrison

Vintage Realty Company

Glenna Nesbitt

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Stacey Odom

Stirling Properties

Andy Osborn

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Faith Pinkley-Payne

Century 21 Elite

Danny Perdue

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Terry Perdue

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Opha Phillips

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Michael Powell

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Janet Rankin

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Denny Reedy

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Karen Ricci

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Terry Rice

Century 21 United

Christine Riether

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Lynn Ritchie

Keller Williams

NWLA

David Roberts

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Grace Rogers

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Melanie Rogers

Century 21 Elite

David Rollins

Century 21 Elite

Lynn Roos

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Josh Salter

Century 21 Elite

Michael Salter

Century 21 Elite

Alice Sample

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Michele Sauls

Vintage Realty Company

Malinda Scott

Century 21 Elite

Jeannie Shelton

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Brittney Sanders Shephard

RE/MAX Real

Estate Services

Jeannetta Sibley

Keller Williams

NWLA

Stephanie Sims

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Trent Siskron

Vintage Realty Company

Ali Smith

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Blake Smith

Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Brandi Smith

Keller Williams

NWLA

Vikki Smith

River City Gals

Century 21 United

Sarona Snyder

Vintage Realty

Company

Muna Sofyan

Keller Williams

NWLA

Shelly Spence

Keller Williams

NWLA

Evonda Springer

Century 21 Elite

Matthew Stevana

Keller Williams

NWLA

Rebecca Stevens

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Erika Sumo

Century 21 Elite

Jayne Tappe

Century 21 Elite

Stacey Taylor

Century 21 Elite

Tamara Taylor

Keller Williams

NWLA

Team Lytle

Century 21 Elite

Chris Terry

Century 21 Elite

Amanda Thomas

Keller Williams

NWLA

Dawn Thomas

Century 21 Elite

Stacey Thomas

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Tracey Thomas

Century 21 United

Donna Tidewall

Keller Williams

NWLA

Noelle Tobey

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Shelly Wagner

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Sue White

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Doreen Williams

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Kathy Williams

Keller Williams

NWLA

Taylor Williams

Keller Williams

NWLA

Keeth Wren

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Dwayne Wynn

Century 21 Elite

Jerry Wynn

Century 21 Elite

Sarah Yates

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee

Rodney Yoakum

Keller Williams

NWLA

Jenny Zube

Coldwell Banker

Gosslee