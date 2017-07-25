Top Realtors 2017
Home ownership is part of the American dream, and we all want a place that serves as a retreat from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives. Finding the perfect home is no small task but with the guidance and experience of a professional realtor, buying a home can be a stress-free and exciting time. Owning or selling a home is an important decision and a great real estate agent can help you navigate the ins-and-outs of the process. SB Magazine presents the 2017 Top Realtors in Shreveport-Bossier City.
Steven Afentul
Century 21 Elite
June Alexander
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Lisa Allen
Keller Williams NWLA
Bobbie Almond
Century 21 Elite
Carol Anderson
Century 21 Elite
Melissa Anderson
Southern Grace Home
& Property Group
Keller Williams NWLA
Mischa Angel
Century 21 Elite
Ashley Atkins
Atkins Real Estate
John Atkins
Atkins Real Estate
Cathy Aufrichtig
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Peter Axaison
Keller Williams NWLA
Glenda Aycock
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Peter Baltz
Atkins Real Estate
Karen Baker
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Tina Balentine
Century 21 Elite
Ronna Beecher
Keller Williams
NWLA
Lori Beeman
Southern Grace Home
& Property Group
Keller Williams
NWLA
Bridget Benton
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Michael Berlin
Stirling Properties
Karyn Bodden
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Shalunda Bogan
Century 21 Elite
Elaine Bonner
Century 21 United
Hilary Bransford
Vintage Realty Company
Paul Bratlie
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Kristin Breeding
Keller Williams NWLA
Deb Brittan
Keller Williams NWLA
Nathan Brown
Century 21 Elite
Dotti Bryant
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Michael Burlison
Century 21 Elite
Pam Burnside
Century 21 Elite
Charles Burton
Century 21 Elite
Amy Bush
Century 21 United
Dee Bustillo
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Hayli Cagle
Keller Williams
NWLA
Curtis Campbell
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Claire Childs
Vintage Realty Company
Becky Clampet
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Marian Claville
Keller Williams NWLA
Stan Cole
Century 21 United
LiPing Collucci
Keller Williams NWLA
Elizabeth Comegys
Vintage Realty Company
Andrew Cordaro
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Cecile Coutret
Vintage Realty Company
Mary Cummings
Century 21 Elite
Christopher David
Century 21 Elite
Cindy Davis
Century 21 Elite
Leslie Davis
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Rhonda Davis
Keller Williams NWLA
Yvonne Davlin
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Anne Dixon
Vintage Realty Company
Bickham Dixon
Vintage Realty Company
Cheryl Driskell
Century 21 Elite
Sarah Drysdale
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Gerod Durden
Keller Williams NWLA
Sage Easter
Century 21 United
Reed Ebarb
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Denise Evans
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Shelton Floyd
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Marla Forsythe
Century 21 Elite
Pamela Franklin
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Karry Franks
Keller Williams NWLA
Jeff Free
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Archer Frierson
Vintage Realty Company
Walt Gaskins
Atkins Real Estate
Mario Gerard
Century 21 Elite
Dianne Gibson
River City Gals
Century 21 United
Jennifer Gibson
Keller Williams NWLA
Gretchen Goins
River City Gals
Century 21 United
Patty Gosdin
Century 21 Elite
Mary Jo Gray
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Kristy Greco
Century 21 Elite
Dione Green
Century 21 Elite
Ryan Greg
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Carolyn Grimsley
Century 21 Elite
Joel Hall
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Jessica Hammons
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Karen Hannigan
Stirling Properties
Joshua Hanson
Keller Williams NWLA
Lisa Hargrove
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Cindy Harris
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Chessica Harville
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Christopher Hayes
Keller Williams NWLA
Terri Hayward
Century 21 Elite
Tena Hines
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Christina Hodge
Keller Williams NWLA
Susannah Hodges
Vintage Realty
Company
Karen Hoell
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Chase Hoffpauir
Ramsey-Hoffpauir
Paige Hoffpauir
Ramsey-Hoffpauir
Judy Holland
Century 21 United
Adam Holley
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Christopher Holloway
Keller Williams
NWLA
Tonia Houston
Keller Williams
NWLA
Deborah Hutches
Keller Williams
NWLA
Lola Jones
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
John King
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Susan King
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Keith Kiper
Keller Williams
NWLA
David Kitterlin
Century 21 United
Jeff Koeppen
Century 21 United
Winnie Kohout
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Chris Legrand
Century 21 Elite
Kathy Lex
Century 21 United
Judy Lovell
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Courtney Lowry
Ramsey-Hoffpauir
Real Estate
Jo Anne Manard
Century 21 Elite
Sandy McKellar
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Theresa Miller
Century 21 Elite
Carolyn Mills
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Tammi Montgomery
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Michael Morrison
Vintage Realty Company
Glenna Nesbitt
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Stacey Odom
Stirling Properties
Andy Osborn
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Faith Pinkley-Payne
Century 21 Elite
Danny Perdue
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Terry Perdue
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Opha Phillips
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Michael Powell
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Janet Rankin
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Denny Reedy
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Karen Ricci
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Terry Rice
Century 21 United
Christine Riether
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Lynn Ritchie
Keller Williams
NWLA
David Roberts
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Grace Rogers
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Melanie Rogers
Century 21 Elite
David Rollins
Century 21 Elite
Lynn Roos
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Josh Salter
Century 21 Elite
Michael Salter
Century 21 Elite
Alice Sample
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Michele Sauls
Vintage Realty Company
Malinda Scott
Century 21 Elite
Jeannie Shelton
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Brittney Sanders Shephard
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services
Jeannetta Sibley
Keller Williams
NWLA
Stephanie Sims
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Trent Siskron
Vintage Realty Company
Ali Smith
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Blake Smith
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Brandi Smith
Keller Williams
NWLA
Vikki Smith
River City Gals
Century 21 United
Sarona Snyder
Vintage Realty
Company
Muna Sofyan
Keller Williams
NWLA
Shelly Spence
Keller Williams
NWLA
Evonda Springer
Century 21 Elite
Matthew Stevana
Keller Williams
NWLA
Rebecca Stevens
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Erika Sumo
Century 21 Elite
Jayne Tappe
Century 21 Elite
Stacey Taylor
Century 21 Elite
Tamara Taylor
Keller Williams
NWLA
Team Lytle
Century 21 Elite
Chris Terry
Century 21 Elite
Amanda Thomas
Keller Williams
NWLA
Dawn Thomas
Century 21 Elite
Stacey Thomas
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Tracey Thomas
Century 21 United
Donna Tidewall
Keller Williams
NWLA
Noelle Tobey
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Shelly Wagner
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Sue White
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Doreen Williams
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Kathy Williams
Keller Williams
NWLA
Taylor Williams
Keller Williams
NWLA
Keeth Wren
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Dwayne Wynn
Century 21 Elite
Jerry Wynn
Century 21 Elite
Sarah Yates
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Rodney Yoakum
Keller Williams
NWLA
Jenny Zube
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee