Home ownership is part of the American dream, and we all want a place that serves as a retreat from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives. Finding the perfect home is no small task but with the guidance and experience of a professional realtor, buying a home can be a stress-free and exciting time. Owning or selling a home is an important decision and a great real estate agent can help you navigate the ins-and-outs of the process. SB Magazine presents the 2017 Top Realtors in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Steven Afentul
Century 21 Elite

June Alexander
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Lisa Allen
Keller Williams NWLA

Bobbie Almond
Century 21 Elite

Carol Anderson
Century 21 Elite

Melissa Anderson
Southern Grace Home
& Property Group
Keller Williams NWLA

Mischa Angel
Century 21 Elite

Ashley Atkins
Atkins Real Estate

John Atkins
Atkins Real Estate

Cathy Aufrichtig
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Peter Axaison
Keller Williams NWLA

Glenda Aycock
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Peter Baltz
Atkins Real Estate

Karen Baker
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Tina Balentine
Century 21 Elite

Ronna Beecher
Keller Williams
NWLA

Lori Beeman
Southern Grace Home
& Property Group
Keller Williams
NWLA
Bridget Benton
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Michael Berlin
Stirling Properties

Karyn Bodden
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Shalunda Bogan
Century 21 Elite

Elaine Bonner
Century 21 United

Hilary Bransford
Vintage Realty Company

Paul Bratlie
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Kristin Breeding
Keller Williams NWLA

Deb Brittan
Keller Williams NWLA

Nathan Brown
Century 21 Elite

Dotti Bryant
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Michael Burlison
Century 21 Elite

Pam Burnside
Century 21 Elite

Charles Burton
Century 21 Elite

Amy Bush
Century 21 United

Dee Bustillo
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Hayli Cagle
Keller Williams
NWLA

Curtis Campbell
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Claire Childs
Vintage Realty Company

Becky Clampet
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Marian Claville
Keller Williams NWLA

Stan Cole
Century 21 United

LiPing Collucci
Keller Williams NWLA

Elizabeth Comegys
Vintage Realty Company

Andrew Cordaro
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Cecile Coutret
Vintage Realty Company

Mary Cummings
Century 21 Elite

Christopher David
Century 21 Elite

Cindy Davis
Century 21 Elite

Leslie Davis
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Rhonda Davis
Keller Williams NWLA

Yvonne Davlin
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Anne Dixon
Vintage Realty Company

Bickham Dixon
Vintage Realty Company

Cheryl Driskell
Century 21 Elite

Sarah Drysdale
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Gerod Durden
Keller Williams NWLA
Sage Easter
Century 21 United

Reed Ebarb
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Denise Evans
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Shelton Floyd
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Marla Forsythe
Century 21 Elite

Pamela Franklin
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Karry Franks
Keller Williams NWLA

Jeff Free
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Archer Frierson
Vintage Realty Company

Walt Gaskins
Atkins Real Estate

Mario Gerard
Century 21 Elite

Dianne Gibson
River City Gals
Century 21 United

Jennifer Gibson
Keller Williams NWLA

Gretchen Goins
River City Gals
Century 21 United

Patty Gosdin
Century 21 Elite

Mary Jo Gray
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Kristy Greco
Century 21 Elite

Dione Green
Century 21 Elite
Ryan Greg
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Carolyn Grimsley
Century 21 Elite

Joel Hall
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Jessica Hammons
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Karen Hannigan
Stirling Properties

Joshua Hanson
Keller Williams NWLA

Lisa Hargrove
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Cindy Harris
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Chessica Harville
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Christopher Hayes
Keller Williams NWLA

Terri Hayward
Century 21 Elite

Tena Hines
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Christina Hodge
Keller Williams NWLA

Susannah Hodges
Vintage Realty
Company

Karen Hoell
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Chase Hoffpauir
Ramsey-Hoffpauir

Paige Hoffpauir
Ramsey-Hoffpauir
Judy Holland
Century 21 United

Adam Holley
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Christopher Holloway
Keller Williams
NWLA

Tonia Houston
Keller Williams
NWLA

Deborah Hutches
Keller Williams
NWLA

Lola Jones
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

John King
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Susan King
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Keith Kiper
Keller Williams
NWLA

David Kitterlin
Century 21 United

Jeff Koeppen
Century 21 United

Winnie Kohout
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Chris Legrand
Century 21 Elite

Kathy Lex
Century 21 United

Judy Lovell
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Courtney Lowry
Ramsey-Hoffpauir
Real Estate

Jo Anne Manard
Century 21 Elite
Sandy McKellar
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Theresa Miller
Century 21 Elite

Carolyn Mills
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Tammi Montgomery
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Michael Morrison
Vintage Realty Company

Glenna Nesbitt
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Stacey Odom
Stirling Properties

Andy Osborn
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Faith Pinkley-Payne
Century 21 Elite

Danny Perdue
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Terry Perdue
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Opha Phillips
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Michael Powell
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Janet Rankin
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Denny Reedy
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Karen Ricci
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Terry Rice
Century 21 United

Christine Riether
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee
Lynn Ritchie
Keller Williams
NWLA

David Roberts
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Grace Rogers
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Melanie Rogers
Century 21 Elite

David Rollins
Century 21 Elite

Lynn Roos
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Josh Salter
Century 21 Elite

Michael Salter
Century 21 Elite

Alice Sample
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Michele Sauls
Vintage Realty Company

Malinda Scott
Century 21 Elite

Jeannie Shelton
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Brittney Sanders Shephard
RE/MAX Real
Estate Services

Jeannetta Sibley
Keller Williams
NWLA

Stephanie Sims
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Trent Siskron
Vintage Realty Company

Ali Smith
Coldwell Banker Gosslee

Blake Smith
Coldwell Banker Gosslee
Brandi Smith
Keller Williams
NWLA

Vikki Smith
River City Gals
Century 21 United

Sarona Snyder
Vintage Realty
Company

Muna Sofyan
Keller Williams
NWLA

Shelly Spence
Keller Williams
NWLA

Evonda Springer
Century 21 Elite

Matthew Stevana
Keller Williams
NWLA

Rebecca Stevens
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Erika Sumo
Century 21 Elite

Jayne Tappe
Century 21 Elite

Stacey Taylor
Century 21 Elite

Tamara Taylor
Keller Williams
NWLA

Team Lytle
Century 21 Elite

Chris Terry
Century 21 Elite

Amanda Thomas
Keller Williams
NWLA

Dawn Thomas
Century 21 Elite
Stacey Thomas
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Tracey Thomas
Century 21 United

Donna Tidewall
Keller Williams
NWLA

Noelle Tobey
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Shelly Wagner
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Sue White
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Doreen Williams
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Kathy Williams
Keller Williams
NWLA

Taylor Williams
Keller Williams
NWLA

Keeth Wren
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Dwayne Wynn
Century 21 Elite

Jerry Wynn
Century 21 Elite

Sarah Yates
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee

Rodney Yoakum
Keller Williams
NWLA

Jenny Zube
Coldwell Banker
Gosslee