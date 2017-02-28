Auto and Trucking Accidents • Governmental Litigation • Medical Malpractice Nursing Home Negligence • Personal Injury • Death • Immunization Injury

Patrick Jackson is the parish attorney for Bossier and Webster Parishes and has been for 19 years. He also practices extensively in personal injury, nursing home negligence, medical malpractice, qui tam (Medicare/Medicaid or other fraud involving federal money) and auto and trucking accidents — in Louisiana and Texas.

“My approach to the practice of law is trying to ensure every day that I am accessible to my clients and that I give my clients the same advice I would give to my family or friends,” he said.

“The parish work is what I love to do most. It is so exciting to be able to work with a group of elected and appointed community leaders that try every day to do something good for Louisiana. Many times, I see those leaders worn down by detractors and still persevere to do the right thing. It is an honor to work in this capacity.”

In addition to his many duties as parish attorney, Jackson serves as a member of the House of Delegates in the Louisiana Bar Association and on several committees for Louisiana and Shreveport Bar Associations.

“I went into law to help people,” he said. “My father’s best friend was a lawyer, and I saw how when people were at their most desperate hour, they turned to him for help and guidance. He always seemed to make such a difference in those people’s lives around him. It was always something I admired as a child, and frankly, I wanted to be just like him.”

Jackson attended Louisiana Tech University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then went to the Baylor University School of Law in Waco, Tx., where he earned his law degree.

Outside his legal practice, Jackson is a Lieutenant Colonel with the Louisiana Army National Guard, having been in active service since 1988. He is the Staff Judge Advocate for the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Jackson also serves as an adjunct professor for Defense Institute for International Legal Studies with teaching responsibilities in SOUTHCOM and AFRICOM. Jackson is married to Tonya Jackson and has three children: Lee, Luke and Ellie Kate.