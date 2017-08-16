Most everyone is aware of the many benefits of exercise such as lower blood pressure and cholesterol, a stronger heart and lungs, and staying trim, but few of us realize the effect of exercise on our personality and our view of life. Exercise can help form a foundation on which we can become more successful in life. Many of these benefits positively affect other areas of our lives such as our work and relationships. Those who exercise:

Focus on goals. Setting goals makes life fulfilling. Exercisers of all ages and abilities are very familiar with goal setting, whether going to the gym at least three times weekly or striving to run their next marathon faster. The feeling of success in their fitness pursuits makes them hungry for success in other areas of their lives.

Conquer failure. They almost never accept failure or let setbacks get them down. Runners are notorious for suffering through a marathon only to start planning another one soon after crossing the finish line. Despite sickness or surgery, they recover and continue to strive to reach their fitness goals.

Manage time well. Exercise is important to them and they work it in around their family, friends and jobs.

Practice good habits. They are more likely to eat right, never smoke or abuse alcohol and drugs. They want to feel good so their exercise feels good.

Listen to their bodies. They are more aware when something is wrong physically and seek medical help sooner.

Are disciplined. Exercise helps them to be more organized and focused. Their discipline with exercise helps them to be more disciplined in other areas of their lives.

Are motivated. Because they are motivated to do their best with exercise, they are more motivated to excel in their jobs.

Have more energy. They are always on the go and ready for the task at hand.

Sleep better. They are less likely to want to sleep in or oversleep because their sleep is so much better.

Are more likeable. They are happier and friendlier because they are less stressed and depressed and feel better about themselves.

Engage socially. They become part of groups that share their same fitness goals thereby enlarging their friendships.

Deal with adversity. Because they push their physical limits at times, when faced with problems in life they can face them head on.

If you feel disorganized, undisciplined and unproductive, start with fitness because the control you gain from fitness will help you in other areas of your life and will help you to build a foundation on which to build a life

of success.

FITNESS TIP: Encourage your employees to workout. Professor Jim McKenna of Leeds Metropolitan University found that office workers who used the company gym were more productive and happy. Sixty-five percent of the workers said on the days they exercised, they managed their time better, were more productive and got along better with colleagues.