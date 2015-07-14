What are the advantages and disadvantages of steam room and whirlpool use? Does its use reduce toxins in our bodies and is the skin made more youthful and healthier? Does its use boost your metabolism and aid in weight loss? Most of the claims made for their use have little benefit based in scientific fact.

The most common benefit is relaxation and reduction of the levels of stress and tension. Muscles and joints become relaxed reducing the chance of arthritis and other muscular pain. The heat can alleviate congestion, open sinuses and relieve coughs and other lower respiratory symptoms. Sweating can help eliminate dead skin cells, oil, and dirt, but can dry out skin by removing protective oils. Sweat is lost water, not lost fat, and water loss will need to be replaced.

Remember:

Do not use steam rooms or whirlpools if you are pregnant, because the higher internal core temperatures that result can adversely affect the fetus.

If you suffer from high blood pressure, heart disease or take certain medications, the heat can stress an already compromised circulatory system because blood is moved from the heart to the periphery.

Even in well-maintained facilities, disease- causing organisms can grow.

Continued use of hot tubs can temporarily impair a man’s fertility by reducing the amount of sperm produced.

Proper use includes:

Hydrating well.

If using after exercise, allow your heart rate to return to normal.

Showering before you enter the steam room or hot tub.

Limiting use to 10 minutes or less.

Never using both or all three consecutively.

Using only when others are present.

Not exercising in a hot tub or steam room.

Hot tubs and steam rooms should never take the place of cardiovascular, flexibility and strength training and should not be used for weight loss. If you have time, reward yourself with an invigorating steam or dip in the hot tub, but to achieve health and fitness benefits, your focus should be 20 to 30 minutes of cardio, eight-to-10 strength exercises and stretching of the major muscle groups. If uncertain about hot tub and steam room usage, please check with your physician.

Fitness Tip:

The dry heat in saunas does not make them safer than steam rooms. In saunas you do not sweat, so you are not aware of how much fluid you are losing, which can lead to dehydration.