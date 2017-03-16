I love movies. I mean, I love movies. I have been a film-fanatic since I was in grade school. The movie that sparked my passion for a good visual tale is Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast, which I watched until the tape on my VHS wore thin.

As a 6-year-old, I was completely enamored with the soundtrack. My shirts and play jewelry were all related to Beauty and the Beast. When Beauty and the Beast on Ice rolled into town, I was in attendance watching the magic of the enchanted red rose in all its frosty glory.

I was obsessed with the characters — Belle and her strong affinity for books; Mrs. Potts and her nurturing relationship with Chip; the Beast and his transformation from ferocious animal to kind-hearted prince; and even Gaston and his arrogant pursuit of Belle.

The movie was a masterpiece. It even won Academy Awards (and was nominated for Best Picture). As I grew older and re-watched the movie, I picked up on some of the deeper themes behind the “tale as old as time.” The story of Beauty and the Beast, in a nutshell, harps on the well-known sayings: never judge a book by its cover and beauty is only skin deep. It’s an important lesson. Before the prince was transformed into the Beast, he was handsome, but his heart was ugly, as is evident by his cold-treatment of the elderly beggar in the beginning. For those unfamiliar with the story, the elderly lady was in fact an enchantress who cursed the prince (as well as his castle), changing him into a hideous beast, a reflection of his inner self. However, like any good Disney movie, the curse could be lifted but only when he learns to love someone and is loved in return.

The story’s protagonist is Belle, also known as Beauty. Her role as “the most beautiful girl in town” is also a reflection of her inner self. She is depicted as kind, loving and intelligent. It only makes sense that she should ultimately be the one who teaches the Beast the meaning of love, and in turn breaks the curse.

We should never judge anyone, or anything, by appearances. Looks often can be deceiving, and the movie portrays this through many of its characters. A perfect example is Gaston. He is touted as the strongest, most desirable man in town, but his behavior is crass and cruel. The Beast, who is unattractive and feared, ultimately winds up a hero (however, we all the know Belle is the true heroine of the flick).

Each day we want to look our best and there’s nothing wrong with that. Looking our best can help us feel beautiful, but we should also spend time being our best. What does inner beauty look like? Maybe I’m in no position to answer this question but to me, beauty comes from the way we treat others. It appears in our intentions and our actions. Nothing is more beautiful than an act of kindness. Beauty appears when we love our neighbors, when we are mindful of animals and nature, when we help those in need, when we compliment the unhappy cashier at the store, when we believe in something greater than ourselves. Beauty appears when we love ourselves.

On March 17, my favorite Disney movie is returning in a live-action film starring Emma Watson as Belle (perfect casting, by the way). I can’t wait to relive all my favorite scenes and sing-along with the songs. The film is a welcome reminder that beauty is love. The story is as old as time because it’s centered on an eternal lesson for humankind: true beauty comes from the heart and soul.