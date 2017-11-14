Lauren Roppolo & Braylon Ash

May 28, 2016

From the Event Designer/Coordinator: When I asked Lauren, as I do all of my brides, to describe her wedding vibe in three words, she quickly replied, “ Elegant, modern and southern.” While designing her reception, I knew I wanted to include elements that were timelessly southern, mixed with modern industrial touches and a clean, neutral color palate. Magnolia leaves, a recognized southern staple, and boxwood were the base for the lush greenery that covered much of the reception. Hand-crafted industrial light boards with exposed Edison bulbs, greenery and ribbon chandeliers over the dance floor and rusty lanterns shipped up from New Orleans were large focal points that created the modern southern atmosphere. We also added smaller touches that made a big impact, such as wrought iron candelabras, floral arrangements in antique brass goblets and beautiful hand-written signage from All Things Taylor-Made.

The Vendors