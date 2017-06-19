Registration for Camp Cavs, BPCC’s summer program for kids, is now open! Camp Cavs camps are scheduled for the months of June and July 2017 and will include art, basketball, culinary, cheer, guitar, theater/drama to name a few.

Camps will be held at Bossier Parish Community College campus, unless otherwise noted. There may be additional supply fees associated with certain camps. All campers will receive a t-shirt!

Listed below are the 2017 CAMP CAVS camps:

NEW! Art around the World • $49

Ages 7-12 • June 30 • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages 7-12 • July 21 • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

NEW! Pop Art Frenzy • $49

Ages 7-12 • June 26 • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages 7-12 • July 19 • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

NEW! Youth Jewelry Making Camp • $109

Ages 10-16 • June 12-16 • 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

NEW! Youth Watercolor Camp • $109

Ages 10-16 • June 19-23 • 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cavalier Boys Basketball Camp • $109

Ages 6-9 • June 12-15 • 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Ages 10-15 • June 12-15 • 1-4 p.m.

Cavalier Cheer Camp • $109

Ages 5-12 • June 26-30 • 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cavalier Young Chefs Camp • $169

Ages 7-10 • July 24-28 • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Ages 11-13 • July 24-28 • 1-5 p.m.

Cavalier Drama Fun Fest • $129

Ages 10-18 • June 19-23 • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Ages 10-18 • June 26-30 • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Guitar Camp for Beginners • $129

Ages 10-16 • June 19-23 • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wild about Printmaking • $49

Ages 7-12 • June 28 • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages 7-12 • July 17 • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more detailed information on camps or to register, contact BPCC’s Workforce and Continuing Education Department at 318-678-6015 or go online. All campers must complete a release/waiver form prior to participation.