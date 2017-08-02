By Hannah Brewster

Tank tops, shorts, swim suits – summertime means shorter sleeves, which leads to a frantic search for a local fitness center to sculpt a healthy bod. Although it’s easy to picture exercise as monotonous, grueling and even boring, SB has several hidden gems to whip you in shape while providing a fun environment to forget you’re actually working out. So get off the elliptical and hop off that dreaded treadmill. It’s time to enjoy exercise.

Altitude Trampoline Park. Jump into a workout routine for all fitness levels at Altitude Trampoline Park. Along with kids’ birthday parties and gatherings, Altitude offers two fitness class options for adults. Gravity Boot Camp involves class exercises performed on trampolines with a focus on flexibility, strength, tone and cardio to high-energy music. Unlike Gravity Boot Camp, Trampoline Boot Camp makes use of the entire park through higher intensity exercises. The workouts not only help participants get in shape, but have also proven to lower blood pressure, promote heart health, improve circulation, increase metabolism and aid in significant weight loss (each class can burn up to 1,000 calories/hour!).

Aerial Expressions. Take your fitness to a higher level – literally – with aerial yoga classes offered at Aerial Expressions . Commonly associated with acrobats and circus performers, aerial yoga combines traditional floor yoga with a single loop hammock suspended from the ceiling. Students use the hammock to perform a variety of yoga exercises to increase strength, flexibility and coordination such as inversion (hanging upside down), basic climbs, shoulder stands and simpler exercises including lunges and crunches. Aerial Expressions offers six classes ranging from level one aerial yoga for beginners to intermediate classes with more challenges for experienced students.

Tankhead Gym. For the fierce competitor, Tankhead Gym provides Muay Thai and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) group classes for a workout to both increase stamina and educate participants in self-defense. Muay Thai, or “The Art of the Eight Limbs,” reigns from Thailand and Southeast Asian countries involving strikes using eight points of contact – kicks, punches, elbow and knee strikes. Similarly, MMA implements strikes along with elements of wrestling, boxing, kickboxing, judo and karate for an intense full body workout and a bit of friendly competition.

Sleek Physique. Combining ballet barre, pilates, yoga, cycling and kickboxing, Sleek Physique helps women of all ages tone and strengthen in a supportive community. With 13 different classes lasting from 15 minutes to an hour, Sleek Physique makes it nearly impossible for working out to appear dull and drab. Celeb Barre, the center’s most popular class fuses together arm work, cardio, ballet barre, pilates mat work, yoga stretches and aromatherapy for sixty minutes of reenergizing. Sleek Physique includes other classes like PiYo (blend of pilates and yoga), Booty Bounce (trampoline workout), Turbo Kick (hip hop and kickboxing) and more.

Lisa Lou Fitness. For an opportunity to tone up and fuel your body with delicious recipes, sign up for Lisa Lou Fitness . For exercise classes, Lisa Lou uses a variety of REFIT workouts and Zumba moves for a cardio-packed dance party. The classes also combine strength training and stretching for a well-rounded workout. Students can choose from a myriad of 17 nutritious meal plans with options including lemon rosemary chicken, bacon turkey burgers, enchilada stuffed sweet potatoes and fajita chicken bowls.

Sandy’s Dance Center. Break out your dancing shoes and get moving at Sandy’s Dance Center . Have fun with cardio through a country two-step, west coast swing, line dance, rumba, foxtrot or waltz all while learning something new. Sandy’s Dance Center offers private lessons, group classes, dance parties and a special offer for new students. For your first time at the studio you can get a 30-minute private lesson with your instructor of choice for only $25 – and get fit while you’re at it.