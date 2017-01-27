A big part of getting to the next chapter in your life is getting the people you love most to your pre-wedding festivities, and of course, the wedding itself. Send your invites out in a timely manner so that your favorite people can join the celebration. Whether you’re having every type of shower or party you’ve seen on Pinterest, or you choose to stick to just one, be sure to keep your invitations and stationary in line with your personalities as a couple. Sweet Caroline Designs provided the following examples of stationary. Be sure to say “hi” to Caroline’s very sweet and very fluffy greeter, George, when you stop by.

Couples Shower — Keep in mind, these showers are casual events so typically your invitations aren’t elaborate.

Rehearsal Dinner — Send four weeks in advance and never place the rehearsal dinner invitation in with the wedding invitation.

Engagement Party — Don’t fret if you haven’t decided on a color palette for your wedding. Your engagement party invitations don’t have to match the rest of your stationary.

Bachelorette and Lingerie Shower — Invitations should be informal so keep them fun and light.

Bridal Shower — Send out six to eight weeks prior to the event.

Save-the-Date — A pre-invitation to the wedding, mail six months out or eight months out if you’re having a destination wedding.

Wedding Invitation — Define your wedding style. Wedding invitations should give guests some idea of the formality of the ceremony.

Sweet Caroline Designs

6505 Line Ave.

Shreveport, La. 71106

318.861.5750

www.sweetcarolinedesigns.com