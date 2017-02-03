Start The Conversation: 20 Questions to Ask Your Child (Besides ‘How Was Your Day’)
- What was your favorite part of your day?
- What’s the funniest thing you saw today/this week?
- If we could go on a vacation right now, where would you want to go?
- If you could change anything about school, what would it be?
- What is your biggest dream?
- What is your biggest worry?
- What is your favorite thing to do?
- If you could change your name, would you want to and what name would you choose instead?
- What are you proudest of in your life?
- Where is your favorite place to be?
- If you could change anything about our family what would it be?
- What’s your favorite song and why?
- What is something you like about yourself?
- How do you imagine your life 10 years from now?
- Do you consider yourself shy or outgoing?
- What is your biggest goal this year?
- How much time do you spend on the Internet and what do you usually do?
- What are you looking forward to doing this weekend?
- Is there anything you have always wanted to ask me but didn’t? Do you want to ask me now?
- What is the most important thing in your life?
Download the list here for printing.
Submit a Comment