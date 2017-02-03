  1. What was your favorite part of your day?
  2. What’s the funniest thing you saw today/this week?
  3. If we could go on a vacation right now, where would you want to go?
  4. If you could change anything about school, what would it be?
  5. What is your biggest dream?
  6. What is your biggest worry?
  7. What is your favorite thing to do?
  8. If you could change your name, would you want to and what name would you choose instead?
  9. What are you proudest of in your life?
  10. Where is your favorite place to be?
  11. If you could change anything about our family what would it be?
  12. What’s your favorite song and why?
  13. What is something you like about yourself?
  14. How do you imagine your life 10 years from now?
  15. Do you consider yourself shy or outgoing?
  16. What is your biggest goal this year?
  17. How much time do you spend on the Internet and what do you usually do?
  18. What are you looking forward to doing this weekend?
  19. Is there anything you have always wanted to ask me but didn’t? Do you want to ask me now?
  20. What is the most important thing in your life?

