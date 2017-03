March 17 — A Very ’90s St. Paddy’s: The Hollow Decks Live (9:00 p.m.)

Strange Brew, 235 Wall St, Shreveport

Cover Charge; $5

March 17 — Fatty’s St Patty’s Day Block Party (6:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.)

Fatty Arbuckles, 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport

Free Admission

March 17 — Patty in the Plaza (5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.)

Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett St., Shreveport

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate

March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day at Noble Savage (5:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.)

Noble Savage, 417 Texas St., Shreveport

Free Admission