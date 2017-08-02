Photography by Marc Gibson

St. Jude will host open houses through Sunday, Aug. 6. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home will be announced on Sunday, Aug. 13 on KTBS 3. Tickets are $100. Only 14,000 tickets will be sold. To purchase, go to DreamHome.org or call 800.724.2423

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway began in 1991 and was founded by Dr. Donald Mack, a well-known Shreveport pediatric physician. Dr. Mack has relied on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to treat young patients with life-threatening diseases and was the first doctor to send an out-of-state patient to St. Jude. Dr. Mack was given the opportunity to give away a mobile home in 1991, thus becoming the first St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for the hospital. Since that first giveaway, St. Jude Dream Home continues to increase the amount raised for the cause topping out at $1.4 million a year now. Today, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide and has raised more than $400 million. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Purchasing a ticket means that you could win a home, but it also means that you will definitely save a life.