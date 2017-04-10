By Erica Thomas

Spring is one of my favorite seasons of the year. The temperature is usually very pleasant, and I can finally shed my heavy winter clothes. While I love this time of year, it can be a nightmare for businesses because with warmer temperatures, come some highly inappropriate business-casual work attire. Don’t get me wrong — there are some benefits of business–casual dress code at work, such as employees feeling more relaxed and the ability to focus more on tasks. But during warmer weather, some employees can become too relaxed, so below are my do’s and don’ts for springtime work attire: