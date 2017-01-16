In 2001, Dentistry From The Heart started with Dr. Vincent Monticciolo as a way to giving back to the community and provide aid to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. Dentistry From The Heart has grown to include over 200 annual events nationwide and around the world. More than 80,000 people have now been served – Free Extractions, Fillings and Cleanings are offered.

Learn more about Dentistry From The Heart by watching the video below: