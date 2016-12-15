By Julie Langley

Photography by Marc Gibson

Nestled in the South Highlands neighborhood, on 236 Gladstone Blvd., is a 1920s Dutch Colonial home built by John Atkins as a wedding present for his wife.

Today, the 3,109 square-foot house is home to Jacob and Callie Jones and their three dogs Taffy, Stevie Wonder and Indiana Jones. The couple attended Loyola College Prep and Louisiana State University and has been married for five years.

“There are several houses in South Highlands I always dreamed of living in and this house was one of them.”

The three-bedroom, two and a half-bath home reflects the couple’s style.

“I’ve always enjoyed interior design and architecture,” said Callie.

She noted that before settling on being a psychology major, she changed her major to interior design. “I happily do our decorating and luckily, not only does my husband share my taste, but he’s also very handy and helpful,” she said.

She describes her home as eclectic and heavy on the vintage side.

“It reminded me of a house in a storybook. The white picket fence and copper-colored window boxes are such charming characteristics.”

Looking around the house, there is a mixture of Art Deco, traditional, bohemian and transitional approaches. However, one thing Callie said she repeats throughout is combining family heirlooms with pieces she purchased during world travels.

“They both represent who we are and bring back great memories, but they give our home a unique flare,” she said.

Additionally, the home includes a foyer, living room, kitchen, dining room, study, small landing, game room, mudroom, screened-in porch, Porte cochere and detached garage. There also is a fireplace in the living room and one in the master bedroom.

The kitchen was updated with bamboo flooring, black granite countertops and pickled oak cabinets by the previous owners. “Our favorite part of the kitchen is our newly completed island,” Callie said. “My talented father, Dennis Brewer, built the island for us after I drafted the design, found salvaged vintage legs and custom ordered a butcher block top. Hanging above the island is a Fan d’Lier, an innovative fixture Jacob selected, combining a candelabra and a ceiling fan.”

Another interesting feature about the property is a castle treehouse. “It even bridges to our backyard neighbors’ treehouse because their children were friends with the former owners’ children,” she said. “I would have loved this growing up. Who wouldn’t?”

Callie’s favorite part of the house is the landing. “Because of the window seat that looks out through the adorably small arched window to the front yard,” she said. “I also favor the screened in porch because it boasts southern charm. And I can’t lie; I have an affinity towards my closet. I got incredibly lucky with the huge walk-in that contains a vanity and built-ins.”

“We are directly on the Highland Parade route, which means we will gladly host a yearly Mardi Gras party.”

“We are directly on the Highland Parade route, which means we will gladly host a yearly Mardi Gras party,” she said. “Past parade beads dangle throughout the curb trees and we look forward to adding to them. The house is equipped with indoor and outdoor speakers, further enhancing entertainment.”

Though the previous owners did extensive updates and took great care of the house, there were a few things the Joneses wanted to change. Those changes included the knob and tube wiring, the master bath and the front door. While updating the electrical throughout the house, they added medallions to all ceiling fixtures and stayed true to the age of the house by installing all push button light switches. They also remodeled the master bathroom to combine 1920s touches with modern European luxury. Additionally, Callie created the design for their Dutch front door and added the stained glass windows that display their street address. The door is tailored with meticulous details like a speakeasy and a mechanical twist doorbell.

“There are several houses in South Highlands I always dreamed of living in and this house was one of them. It reminded me of a house in a storybook. The white picket fence and copper-colored window boxes are such charming characteristics. It’s just one of those houses that look happy,” she said. “Last year when we began to consider selling our home on Slattery Boulevard, I would drive around South Highlands hoping that one of my dream homes would come up on the market. I’ll never forget when I saw the for sale sign in the yard. I called our friend and realtor, Robert McElhatten, and said to him, ‘Call them! Hurry! We have to see this house!’ He told me, ‘Callie, its nine o’clock at night’.”

3,109 Square-Feet

3 bedrooms

2.5 baths

Built by John Atkins