There’s nothing like spending quality time with family. You learn more about each other. You create lasting memories. You bond over good times. Some family activities are obvious — visiting the zoo or playing at the park — but there are other, more off-the-beaten path, activities that can help you nurture your relationships.

Escape Rooms (Escape Shreveport or Red Herring Escape Rooms)

Escape Shreveport

8856 Youree Drive, Shreveport

318.564.8668 or www.escapeshreveport.com

Red Herring Escape Rooms

3616 Youree Drive, Shreveport

318.861.0001 or www.redherringescape.com

Escape rooms hit the scene a little over a decade ago, but it wasn’t until recently they gained traction in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. An escape room is a physical adventure game in which participants are locked in a room and have to solve puzzles within a set time in order to escape. Is your family up for the challenge?

Thunder Road Raceway

5700 Thunder Road, Gilliam

318.299.RACE (7223) or www.racetrrp.com

Do you hear those engines revving? Traveling north of Shreveport into Gilliam, you’ll likely hear the raceway before you see it. But the track’s lights shine bright and welcome race enthusiasts of all ages. The racetrack features a quarter-mile drag strip (sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association) and the Driven2Win Drag Racing School, which gives fans a chance to experience riding in or driving a racecar. The 2017 season kicks off March 3.

Blueberry Picking

Hillcrest Blueberry Farm

766 Ferguson Road, Gloster

318.617.7497 or www.hillcrestblueberryfarm.com

Spend some time soaking up the sun while picking fresh blueberries right off the farm. Kids will love this hands-on activity and parents can keep the excitement going by baking treats later at home. The “U-Pick” fresh berries are available seasonally during farm store hours and children under age 12 will be given their own 1.5 pound bucket with lid to take home. Hillcrest Blueberry Farm also offers “U-Pick” blackberries. Parents of young children are advised to bring appropriate strollers and umbrellas for shade. And remember to wear closed toe shoes.

Spirit of the Red River Cruise

820 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway, Shreveport

318.564.3560 or www.redrivercruise.com

The Red River is the focal point of Shreveport-Bossier City’s geography, and taking a ride on the Spirit of the Red River Cruise is the perfect way to get up close and personal with the area’s waterways. The hour-long tour cruises by Sci-Port: Louisiana’s Science Center, Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets and the casinos. Learn more about the birds and wildlife that call the Red River home, as well as the river’s fascinating history.

Barksdale Global Power Museum

88 Shreveport Road, via North Gate Road Barksdale AFB

318.456.5533 or www.barksdaleglobalpowermuseum.com

Step back in history and learn about the 2nd Bomb Wing, 8th Air Force and the Air Force Global Strike Command. The museum offers six different exhibits as well as a collection of vintage aircraft including the B-17 and B-24 bombers. A few points to keep in mind: a government issued ID is required to gain entry at the gate entrance, all vehicles are subject to search and no backpacks, briefcases or large bags are allowed in the buildings. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day (except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day).

Shreveport Aquarium (opening late spring 2017)

601 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport

www.shreveportaquarium.com

There’s been a lot of buzz about Shreveport Aquarium, which will be taking residence in the Barnwell Center in downtown Shreveport. There will more than 3,000 animals from over 270 different species including rays, jellyfish, sharks, octopus and more. Admission will be $12 for adults and $8 for children. Fun fact: the Aquarium is following the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design making it one of the greenest buildings in the state.