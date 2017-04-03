When: 7 p.m. April 7

Where: 601 Spring, 601 Spring St., Shreveport

Cost: $25 for general admission (includes program, hors d’oeuvres, premier shopping at Fashion Marketplace)

Tickets can be purchased at the Agora Borealis, 421 Lake St., Shreveport, or over the phone at 318-268-3011.

hink gears, parasols, goggles and timepieces — throw in a little Shreveport history— and you have the best of both worlds. The Shrevepunk Fashion & Art Show, presented by the Agora Borealis, combines the style and inspiration of the science fiction subgenre known as steampunk, with the history and architecture of Shreveport. For the third year, Katy Larsen, owner of the Agora Borealis and producer of the fashion show, is bringing local designers and artists to the forefront in a one-night event, which also will feature a Fashion Show Marketplace.

“The show is meant to inspire artists to look at our city with new eyes and take the elements present, sculpt them to the body as a visual outlet and a finished, wearable look,” said Larsen.

Designers featured in the show are: Amy Lynn Treme, Bonnie Ferguson of Pastry Moon, Charnel Smith, Cookie DuBois of Cookie DuBois Clothing, Karisca Sellers, Marijo Brown, Marlene Yu Museum, Regina Brickett of SubtleTees Junk Jewels, Derick Jones of Vessel Vintage, Sherri Winseman and Melanie Scarlett of Scarlett Proverbs.

Show sponsors are: 601 Spring, Chemistry Hair Salon, Fairfield Studios, Ki’ Mexico, Sign It Inc., Jennifer Robison Photography, Spinner Entertainment, Furniture Rental Service, Kelly Kephart Lawrence, Once Upon a Diamond, Paisley Pedi, and Red Handed Tattoo.

Photography by: Jennifer Robison

Hair by: Chemistry Hair Salon

Make-up by: Kelly Kephart-Lawrence and Jasmine Nelson

Nails by: Selena Davis of Paisley Pedi