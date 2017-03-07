Imelda’s Boutique To Host Two-Day Shopping Event for Clothing Designer Katherine Way

Imelda’s Boutique located on Line Avenue, Shreveport will host a two-day shopping event that offers guests the opportunity to meet the designer behind Katherine Way Collections.

The two-day shopping event starts with a cocktail party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 17 followed by a Trunk Show from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 18.

Katherine Way is a Shreveport native and graduate of St. Vincent’s Academy and Louisiana Tech University. Her collections are carried by over 300 boutiques in the country and proudly made in the U.S.

Katherine Way Collections is a full clothing line of fashionably appropriate apparel and resort wear for women. The styles radiate a timeless design with simple silhouettes that graciously fit and flatter every figure.

If you go:

Cocktail Party

(5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) March 17

4832 Line Ave., Shreveport

(318) 865-0175

Trunk Show

(10:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.) March 18

4832 Line Ave., Shreveport

(318) 865-0175

