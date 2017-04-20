Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet’s (SMB) debut performance of PETER PAN opens this weekend at Shreveport’s Riverview Theatre. This is a new Ballet by SMB Artistic Director Kendra Meiki. The performance features guest artist Simon Wexler of American Ballet Theatre (ABT) as Peter Pan and a cast of more than 75 local dancers, as well as an original score written by Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet Music Director Kermit Poling and performed by The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.

SMB’s PETER PAN opens Saturday, April 22nd at 6:30pm, with an additional performance on Sunday, April 23rd at 3:00pm. Performance tickets range in price from $15 through $45 and may be purchased online at www.shreveportmetroballet.org or by calling the SMB office at 318.221.8500. Tickets may also be purchased at the Riverview Theatre Box Office on Friday, April 21st from 11:00am-1:00pm and from 4:30pm-6:30pm.