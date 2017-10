November 1

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

November 2

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

EVENT Taste, a Festival of Food and Art, 5:30 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center

ART Curtains, 7:30 p.m., Emmett Hook Center, Shreveport

November 3

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

ART Curtains, 7:30 p.m., Emmett Hook Center, Shreveport

ART Picnic, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

EVENT Shreveport Sounds: A Music History Symposium, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

November 4

EVENT Veterans Day Biker and Classic Car Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riverpark Church, Shreveport

EVENT Red River Cleanup, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stoner Boat Launch, Shreveport

MUSIC Kenny Loggins, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC Kings of Pleasure, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Bear’s on Fairfield, Shreveport

November 5

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

ART Curtains, 7:30 p.m., Emmett Hook Center, Shreveport

ART Picnic, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

November 7

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

November 8

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

EVENT Loyola College Prep Style Show, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center

November 9

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

ART Curtains, 7:30 p.m., Emmett Hook Center, Shreveport

November 10

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

ART Curtains, 7:30 p.m., Emmett Hook Center, Shreveport

November 11

SPORT Mental Health Awareness Walk, 8:30 a.m., Betty Virginia Park, Shreveport

EVENT Paw Patrol Live, 10 a.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

ART Moscow Ballet: Great Russian Nutcracker, 3 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

MUSIC Shreveport Symphony: A Salute To John Williams, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Theatre, Shreveport

November 12

EVENT State Fair of Louisiana, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Louisiana Fairgrounds, Shreveport

EVENT Paw Patrol Live, 10 a.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

ART Magic Men Live, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

November 16

EVENT The Best Wholiday Ever, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center

MUSIC Gladys Knight, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

November 17

EVENT The Best Wholiday Ever, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center

November 18

EVENT The Best Wholiday Ever, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center

MUSIC The Four Tops, 8 p.m., DiamondJacks Casino, Bossier City

EVENT National Black Rodeo Finals, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

MUSIC Willie Nelson, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

November 19

EVENT The Best Wholiday Ever, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center

November 24

EVENT Shop Til You Drop Arts Craft & Gift Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bossier City Center

EVENT Cranksgiving, 12-10 p.m., Great Brewing Rafting, Shreveport

November 25

EVENT Shop Til You Drop Arts Craft & Gift Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bossier City Center

EVENT Shop Small Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Red River District, Shreveport

FESTIVAL Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival, 3 –7:30 p.m., Riverview Park, Shreveport

MUSIC Jamey Johnson, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

November 26

EVENT Shop Til You Drop Arts Craft & Gift Show, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bossier City Center

EVENT Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, 7 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

November 28

EVENT Peppa Pig’s Surprise, 6 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

November 29

EVENT Fleur de Lis Christmas Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Natchitoches Events Center

EVENT Bossier Parish Community College Christmas Show, 6–9 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center