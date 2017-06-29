Celebrate summer with these wild, infectious Shreveport-Bossier City events, as there is no shortage of things to do. Whether you’ll be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks over the Red River, participating in the Sportspectrum Firecracker 5K Race, watching live music or indulging in many of the area’s farmers markets, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat. Enjoy the best events, festivals and things to do with this calendar of events.

“INDEPENDENTS” DAY AT GREAT RAFT BREWING

July 1

Great Raft Brewing will be celebrating “Independents Day” with independent music, pop-up shops, food and beer, all from right here in Shreveport.

www.greatraftbrewing.com.

KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 INDEPENDENCE DAY FESTIVAL

July 4

In honor of the grand ol’ USA, thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Shreveport to take part in dazzling fireworks, local bands, food and arts-and-crafts. This year’s celebration promises to be bigger and better than ever, so make plans now to join the community on the Shreveport riverfront July 4. Fireworks are set to begin around 9:30 p.m.

www.ktbs.com.

CHARLIE PRIDE

July 8

Over the years, Charlie Pride’s smooth baritone voice and easy-going singing style have garnered him 36 No. 1 hits on the country singles charts. All I Have to Offer You is Me, Kiss an Angel Good Morning, I’m Just Me, Then Who Am I, Honky Tonk Blues and Night Games are just a few of the wonderful songs sung by the Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winning country artist. Come see this legend live at 8 p.m. inside the Horseshoe Casino Riverdome.

www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city

EDDIE MONEY

July 8

Eddie Money is professionally known as an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who had success in the 1970s and 1980s with a string of Top 40 hits and platinum albums. Today, Money continues to delight new and old fans alike, drawing fans from all over that are eager to see the legendary musician. As the years have passed, Money’s blue-collar brand of rock ‘n’ roll has managed to transcend generations and continues to move audiences today. He will be performing at 8 p.m. at DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City. www.ticketmaster.com

JOURNEY

July 9

Journey, along with the British rock band ASIA, will be rocking it out in Bossier City on July 9 at CenturyLink Center. Journey, one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time and a 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of fame inductee, will be performing their most popular hits including Don’t Stop Believin, Any Way You Want It and Faithfully.

www.ticketmaster.com

DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE! HOT SUMMER NIGHTS

July 14

TV’s hottest show is touring across America this summer in Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights. Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live at the Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport. www.shreveportmunicipalauditorium.com

RED RIVER BALLOON RALLY

July 14-15

The 2017 Red River Balloon Rally, which follows the 2017 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Competition, features a nightly balloon glow with approximately 25 hot air balloons … not to mention dazzling fireworks, local bands and food on Friday and Saturday evenings with popular, well-known artists and vendors.

www.rediverballoonrally.com

PAUL MCCARTNEY “ONE ON ONE TOUR”

July 15

Paul McCartney is bringing his “One On One Tour” to Centurylink Center in Bossier City. Paul will perform nearly three hours of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of his legendary music career including solo renditions of the Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night and Love Me Do alongside performances of tracks like You Won’t See Me, The Fool on the Hill and In Spite of All Danger. This live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show —and so much more.

www.ticketmaster.com

AMERICAN ICON: A TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH

July 29

“American Icon: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” honors the late great Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s musical legacy. Featuring Cash’s classic songs as well as his later works, the characters of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash are portrayed by international performers Doug Allen and Nicole Evans in this multimedia theatrical show. See “American Icon: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” live, only at 8 p.m. inside Margaritaville.

www.margaritavillebossiercity.com