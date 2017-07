July 1

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Greenwood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

EVENT “Independents” Day at Great Raft, 12-9 p.m., Great Raft Brewing, Shreveport

MUSIC David Allan Coe and Cody Cooke, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City

MUSIC Perkins, Lewis and Cash, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC What the Funk, 10 p.m., DiamondJacks Casino, Bossier City

July 2

EVENT Benton Farmers’ Market, 12-4 p.m., Simpson Street Park, Benton

July 4

EVENT KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 Independence Day Festival, 12-11 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

SPORTS Sportspectrum Firecracker 5K Race, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport

July 7

EVENT Shreveport Summer Market, 4-7 p.m., Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport

MUSIC Kevin Fowler, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City

EVENT Movies & Moonbeams Outdoor Cinema: Capture the Flag, 8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, Shreveport

July 8

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Greenwood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

MUSIC Charlie Pride, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC Eddie Money, 8 p.m., DiamondJacks Casino, Bossier City

July 9

EVENT Benton Farmers’ Market, 12-4 p.m., Simpson Street Park, Benton

MUSIC Journey, 7:30 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

July 11

EVENT U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships, 6:30-10:30 a.m., flying over Shreveport-Bossier City

July 12

EVENT U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships, 6:30-10:30 a.m., flying over Shreveport-Bossier City

July 13

EVENT U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships, 6:30-10:30 a.m., flying over Shreveport-Bossier City

July 14

EVENT U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships, 6:30-10:30 a.m., flying over Shreveport-Bossier City

EVENT Red River Balloon Rally, 4-11 p.m., LSUS, Shreveport

EVENT Dancing with the Stars: Live! — Hot Summer Nights, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

July 15

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m.to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships, 6:30-10:30 a.m., flying over Shreveport-Bossier City

SPORT Riverbend Rotary Doughnut Dash 5K, 8-10 a.m., Red River Brewing Company, Shreveport

EVENT Greenwood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

EVENT Shop Till You Drop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bossier Civic Center, Bossier City

EVENT Red River Balloon Rally, 4-11 p.m., LSUS, Shreveport

MUSIC Paul McCartney, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

EVENT Chippendales, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

July 16

EVENT Benton Farmers’ Market, 12-4 p.m., Simpson Street Park, Benton

EVENT U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships, 6:30-10:30 a.m., flying over Shreveport-Bossier City

EVENT Shop Till You Drop, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bossier Civic Center, Bossier City

July 20

ARTS Green Day’s American Idiot, 7:30 p.m., Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport

July 21

EVENT Movies & Moonbeams Outdoor Cinema: Arthur Christmas, 8:30 p.m., A. B. Palmer Community Center, Shreveport

ARTS Green Day’s American Idiot, 7:30 p.m., Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport

EVENT The Price is Right – LIVE, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

July 22

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Greenwood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City.

EVENT The Price is Right – LIVE, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

ARTS Green Day’s American Idiot, 7:30 p.m., Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport

July 23

EVENT Benton Farmers’ Market, 12- 4 p.m., Simpson Street Park, Benton

ARTS Green Day’s American Idiot, 7:30 p.m., Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport

July 27

ARTS Green Day’s American Idiot, 7:30 p.m., Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport

July 28

ARTS Green Day’s American Idiot, 7:30 p.m., Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport

July 29

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Greenwood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m.to 2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

ARTS Green Day’s American Idiot, 7:30 p.m., Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport

MUSIC American Icon: A Tribute to Johnny Cash, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City