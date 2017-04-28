Shreveport-Bossier City is busy with festivals and entertaining cultural events all during the month of May. A few of the concerts include Sammy Kershaw, Alice Cooper, Celtic Women, Pat Greene and Patti LaBelle. If you want more theatrics with pomp and circumstance, the Defenders of Liberty Air Show has something fun to offer the entire family. Feel like dressing up at the annual celebration of all things Kentucky Derby at the Shreveport Derby Day? What about Mudbug Madness, which has great live entertainment and mouth-watering Cajun cuisine? Hope to see you there.

SHREVEPORT DERBY DAY

May 6

Can’t make it to Churchill Downs this year? Come celebrate the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby on the beautiful lawn at R.W. Norton Art Gallery. There will be live music by New Orleans-based funk-rock group John Lisi and The Delta Fun, food by Drake Catering, an open bar serving traditional Kentucky Derby cocktails by Wine Country Bistro & Bottle Shop, lawn games, a raffle drawing for great prizes, “best-dressed” contests and more. www.derbydayshreveport.com

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE AIR SHOW – DEFENDERS OF LIBERTY

May 6-7

The 2017 Defenders of Liberty Air Show is returning to Barksdale Air Force Base. This annual endeavor is a free two-day event drawing more than 100,000 people for locals and visitors to the area, as well as for the vintage and military aircraft aficionados. This year’s show features the Blue Angels. www.barksdaleafbairshow.com

ALICE COOPER

May 11

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper pioneered a shock-show brand of hard rock inspired by horror movies, vaudeville and garage-band rock. From on-stage theatrics to hard rock hits, audiences rave to platinum hits like Welcome to My Nightmare, Killer, Lace & Whiskey and School’s Out. This heavy metal concert will invade the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on May 11.

www.shreveportmunicipalauditorium.com.

SAMMY KERSHAW

May 13

Since his debut on the music scene in the early 90s, Sammy Kershaw has remained one of the most consistent power hitters in country music — both with a chain of major hit records and sell-out touring schedules. His platinum albums were propelled into the records books by hits such as She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful, I Can’t Reach Her Anymore, National Working Woman’s Holiday, Cadillac Style, Don’t Go Near The Water and many more. Come see him live, only at Margaritaville.

www.margaritavillebossiercity.com.

CELTIC WOMAN: VOICES OF ANGELS

May 13

Celtic Women showcases the lovely voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Eabha McMahon, plus new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill. Their entourage of talented musicians and dancers bring a fresh fusion to centuries of musical and cultural tradition with exceptional skill and high energy. The show is a true celebration of an incredible journey that has captivated millions. Catch this captivating event at the Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino 8 p.m.

www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city

MUDBUG MADNESS FESTIVAL

May 25-28

Nationally recognized as one of the South’s top festivals, Mudbug Madness is a four-day festival, which takes place annually on Memorial Day weekend and easily draws more than 55,000 daily patrons. Come celebrate Louisiana’s rich cultural heritage of good food, Cajun music and mouth-watering Cajun cuisine. Festival headliners include Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet, Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, Feufollet, Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys, Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun and more.

www.mudbugmadness.com

Pat Green

May 27

Classic country boy and three-time Grammy-nominated Texas native, Pat Green, plays at 8 p.m. at The Stage in Bossier City. After a meteoric rise on the country charts, Green has focused on getting back to his Texas roots and the music his loyal followers know and love. With songs like Texas on my Mind and I Like Texas, Green brings a little slice of his Lone Star State to the Shreveport-Bossier City area, always treating fans to marathon sets of no-frills country rock.

www.outhousetickets.com

PATTI LABELLE

May 27

Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that Patti LaBelle is known and revered for. As time continues to evolve, the soulful songbird’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. Come see the one and only Patti LaBelle at the Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino at 8 p.m. on May 27. www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city