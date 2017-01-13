Krewe of Akewa

Royalty

Captain Julie Harmon

Co-Captain Tammie Branch

King James Ashley

Queen Tina Ashley

Goddess of Spring Karen Milam

Goddess of Summer Denise Nations

Goddess of Autumn Anna Raburn

Goddess of Winter Melissa Hale

Events

Jan. 13 — Krewe of Akewa Grand Bal: The Darkside of Akewa (Doors open 6:30 p.m.)

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, Red River Room

Black tie attire; Cash bar

Tickets: $65

Facts

The Krewe of Akewa was formed in 2003 with the first coronation and bal taking place in 2004 and 2005. Akewa is the methodical goddess of the sun. The Krewe assists charities by collecting items for soldiers overseas, donating items for a local hospice group, sponsoring a deserving teacher, collecting items for the Gingerbread House, giving Christmas parties for the elderly, and donating items for CADA. In 2013, the Krewe decided that men would be allowed as members on a limited basis, recognizing honorary kings, but in 2016 the Krewe crowned its first king and in 2017 they also have a crowned king.

Krewe of Artemis

Royalty

Krewe of Artemis Captain Kristie Morgan

King Artemis XV Robert Schwartz, Benton, La.

Queen Artemis XV Patricia Schwartz, Benton, La.

Duke of Music Ron Matlock, Plain Dealing, La.

Duchess of Music Patty Matlock, Plain Dealing, La.

Duke of Merriment Mack Morgan, Shreveport, La.

Duchess of Merriment Jeanine Aiello, Shreveport, La.

Duke of Mystery Tony Fyke, Shreveport, La.

Duchess of Mystery Sommer Anderson-Picou, Shreveport, La.

Events

Jan. 14 — Krewe of Artemis — Springhill Grand Bal XV “Oh, The Places We’ll Geaux” (Doors open 6:30 p.m.) Springhill Civic Center, 101 Machen Drive in Springhill

Tickets: $50; Black tie; Advance reservations required; Contact Krewe of Artemis — Springhill at 24130 Hwy. 157, Springhill, LA 71075 or 318.539.5951

*There will be heavy hors d’ oeuvres, B.Y.O.B. and soft drinks provided.

Feb. 11 — Springhill Main Street Mardi Gras Parade (1 p.m.)

Begins at South Main Mall, north of The City Park, and returns down 1st St. northeast of the mall in Springhill, La.

Facts

Artemis is a goddess in Greek mythology known as the protector of the forest and all fauna and flora within. Artemis was selected as the symbol of the Krewe because the forest and forest products are the backbone of the area’s economy. The Krewe formed in an effort to promote area commerce, help give Springhill name recognition, and share its cultural history. The Krewe of Artemis mission is “to gather people with common interests together on a social level; to celebrate the festival season; to educate the public on Mardi Gras’ rich history and cultural history; To promote Springhill and the area as to name recognition and commerce; and to assist those in need with social outreach programs.”

Krewe of Atlas

Royalty

Captain Brett Burdges

Co-Captain John Pumilio

King Ray Pliler

Queen Tracy Mendels

Duchess of Harmony Jennifer King

Duchess of Charm Michelle Parkerson

Duchess of Flight Heather Hays

Duke of Fun and Frolic Ron St. Aubyn

Royalty Chair Ruth Grafton

Board of Directors

Brett Burdges, Captain

John Pumillio, Treasurer

Ray Pliler, Secretary

Marty Hawkins, Historian

Lea Ann Breen, Lt. of Fundraising

Ruth Burdges, Lt. of Charity

Karen Barnes, Lt. of Merriment

Trey Blair, Lt. of Floats

Events

Jan. 21 — Krewe of Atlas Grand Bal IX “Cirque du Atlas Macabre” (Doors open 6:30 p.m.)

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St. in Shreveport

Tickets: $75; Black tie optional; Dark attire requested

Facts

The Krewe of Atlas was founded in November of 2006 on the principles of equality for all. The name Atlas comes from the Greek mythology Titan that held the world on his shoulders. The Krewe of Atlas believes the world encompasses people from all walks of life, as does their Krewe. Members collected donations and participated in the Out of Darkness Walk benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Krewe provides monthly meals at Grace Home to the families with loved ones that are on their final journey.They provide Christmas gifts and stock the pantry for veterans at Woody’s Home for Veterans.

For more information, visit www.kreweofatlas.org.

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux

Royalty

Captain Tresa Frye

Co-Captain Jaci DeArmond

King Andy Shehee

Queen Laura Schlidt

Duke Gary Mackey

Duke Kenneth Brackeen

Duchess Carol Rochelle

Duchess Daphne Childress

Duchess Phyllis North

Prince Frank Rayburn

Prince Zachary Sherrell

Princess Anita Buford

Princess Kodie Childress

Events

Jan. 29 — Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Jazz Brunch (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Eldorado Casino Grande Ballroom; Tickets: $60

Feb. 5 — Pet Royalty Raffle

Feb. 19 — Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade (1 to 4 p.m.)

The former Reeves Marine building, across the street from the CenturyLink Center, Reeves Marine Drive in Bossier City; Food trucks, vendors and costume contest Admission is a $1 donation to help local animal rescues, feral cat and emergency assistance programs.

Facts

In August 1999, the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux was officially organized as a non-profit Mardi Gras krewe to benefit the animals in the local communities. The Krewe’s mission is to develop, foster and promote programs to benefit abused, neglected, and homeless animals, as well as to promote responsible pet ownership with public education about voluntary spray/neuter programs. The Grand Marshal in this season’s parade will be Ruby Sue.

For more information, visit www.barkusandmeoux.org.

Krewe of Centaur

Royalty

Captain Susan Shofner

King Eric Enkey

Queen Jennifer Hammons

Duke of Fantasy Bob Zahn

Duchess of Fantasy Cathy Zahn

Duke of Food Chris Miller

Duchess of Food Theresa Miller

Duke of Frolic Tim Huck

Duchess of Frolic Maria Kovacs

Duke of Fun Jerry Kaczmarek

Duchess of Fun Gladys Chokye

Princess Cassidy Cason

Princess Elizabeth Zanca

Princess Emilie Mudd

Princess Hailey Enloe

Princess Mallorie Davis

Prince Bobby Zanca

Prince Brandon Walford

Prince Christian Mudd

Prince Patrick Murphy

Prince Taylor Lee

Events

Jan. 7 — 12th Night Celebration (Doors open 6:30 p.m.)

Bossier City Civic Center, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City

Tickets: $40; Bottomless drink cup $10; Music by Johnny Earthquake & The Moondogs; Dress is “Denim & Diamonds”

Feb. 4 — Grand Bal XXVI (Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tableaux begins 8 p.m.)

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St. in Shreveport

Tickets: $80; black tie; cash bar; mask recommended

Feb. 18 — Krewe of Centaur Parade (Begins at 4:30 p.m.)

Begins in downtown Shreveport and proceeds along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Facts

Krewe of Centaur was officially formed in 1991, with membership representative of the Shreveport-Bossier community. The Krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good, family fun Centaur is the largest Mardi Gras Krewe in north Louisiana. Age-old Mardi Gras traditions have been observed and new ones created over the past 26 years. They have the largest bead room in the Ark-La-Tex, open to the public on weekends during Mardi Gras season, with an extensive selection of beads and other Mardi Gras items. The Krewe of Centaur has always been known as the “fun krewe.” From making its own floats, to throwing fabulous parties and elaborate bals.

For more information, visit www.kreweofcentaur.org.

Krewe of Des Ambassadeurs

Royalty

Captain Tim Borst

King Terry Walker

Queen Tammy Walker

Duke of Prosperity Thomas Adams

Duchess of Prosperity Thresa Mouser

Duke of Hospitality Jason Perot

Duchess of Hospitality Summer Perot

Prince Shane Drury

Princess Kara Bryce

Events

Feb. 11 — Minden Main Street Mardi Gras Parade (Begins at 5:30 p.m.)

Rolls through Main Street in Minden.

Feb. 17 — Krewe des Ambassadeurs Grand Bal (Doors open 6:30 p.m.)

Magnolia Ballroom at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino,

315 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in Shreveport

Tickets: $75

Facts

Krewe des Ambassadeurs was founded in 2001. Krewe des Ambassadeurs is located in northwest Louisiana along the Interstate-20 corridor in the city of Minden. The Krewe meets the fourth Thursday of each month at their Den Headquarters. They use this time to discuss plans for the upcoming season as well as ways to support areas of philanthropy. There are numerous opportunities for new members to be involved with the Krewe, such as serving on committees focused on special events, beads and throws, building and grounds, philanthropy, grand bal, float, membership, publicity, and fundraising. The Krewe has members of all ages from various parts of Louisiana. Membership enrollment is open to the public, and they are always accepting applications. Along with the Krewe’s monthly meetings, its season kicks off in the spring with a golf tournament, which is a major fundraiser for the Krewe. During the summer, the Krewe plans at least one weekend trip to New Orleans where members can purchase beads that will be thrown during the parades.

Krewe of Dionysos

Royalty

Captain Dionysos XIX Pete Johnson

King Dionysos XIX D. Richard Moore

Queen Dionysos XIX Debbie Moore

Duke of Destiny XIX Kirk Soileau

Duchess of Destiny XIX Charity McKinney

Duke of Decadence XIX John Richmond

Duchess of Decadence XIX Kathy Richmond

Duke of Dance XIX JC Townsend

Duchess of Dance XIX Nora Townsend

Duke of Desire XIX Randy Williams

Duchess of Desire XIX Soni Sers

Events

Jan. 7 — 12th Night Party (7 p.m.)

Ben Johnson Auditorium, 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Natchitoches, La.

Feb. 11 — Krewe of Dionysos Grand Bal

Natchitoches Events Center, 750

2nd St., Natchitoches, La.

Feb. 25 — Krewe of Dionysos Parade (Begins 6 p.m.)

Parade starts in Natchitoches at the River South Common shopping center parking lot turning right onto South Drive to Keyser Avenue turning left at the Keyser Avenue, crossing the bridge and turning right on Jefferson Street to Front Street to Washington Street turning left onto Texas Street and turning left onto Second Street to Church Street to end the parade route. If anyone would like to participate in the parade, please contact Chuck Morgan, parade co-captain, at 903.926.4354.

Facts

Established in 1998, the Krewe of Dionysos was created by seven founding members to give the gift of Mardi Gras to the people of Natchitoches. The Krewe was named after the Greek God of Wine, Dionysos. The theme for the upcoming season is, “Mardi Gras on Mt. Olympus.”

Krewe of Elders

Royalty

Captain Randy Mobley

Co-Captain Bill Stell

Duchess of Longevity Dianne Harmon

Duke of Longevity Jerry Harmon

King Rick Turner

Queen LaWanda Turner

Duke of Wisdom Michael Brown

Duchess of Wisdom Pamela Brown

Events

Jan. 28 — Krewe of Elders Grand Bal (Doors open 5:30 p.m.)

2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City

Tickets: $55 for members; $65 for non-members; 318.631.8865

Buffet dinner; black tie optional; cash bar; music by Ambush Band

Facts

The Krewe of Elders is a Mardi Gras non-profit incorporated organization for people age 50 and older. Formed in 1998, the Krewe’s function is to help provide a “budget friendly” way to be part of the fun and excitement that Mardi Gras brings to our area. During the Mardi Gras season the Krewe of Elders visits nursing homes, children’s hospitals, and veterans’ hospitals. The wise owl represents the Krewe’s mascot reminding everyone, “It really is nifty to be fifty.”

For more information, visit www.thekreweofelders.wix.com

Krewe of Gemini

Royalty

Captain XXVIII Mary Louise Stansell

King Jack Murphy

Queen Karen Murphy

Duke of Arkansas Keith McDonald

Duchess of Arkansas Karen McDonald

Duke of Louisiana Ted Bryson

Duchess of Louisiana Cathy Bolt

Duke of Texas Roger Lites

Duchess of Texas Sheri Underwood

Prince Ethan Chamberlain

Prince Jacob Wise

Prince Joshua Stoll

Princess Caroline Brakeville

Princess Julie Kneipp

Princess Shelby Murphy

Princess Abigail Colvin

Events

Feb. 11 — Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal: Gemini Salutes America (Doors open 6:30 p.m.)

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport

Tickets: $80; Black tie; Open bar; Must be 21 years of age to attend

Feb. 24 — Gemini Float Loading (5 p.m.)

Krewe of Gemini Den & Mardi Gras Museum, 2101 E. Texas St. in Bossier City

Free; Open to the public

Feb. 25 —Krewe of Gemini Grand Parade (Begins 4 p.m.)

Begins at the riverfront in downtown Shreveport

Facts

Founded in 1989, Krewe of Gemini was the first parading krewe in the Ark-La-Tex. The Krewe of Gemini currently has over 380 members. The Krewe’s theme for 2017 is “Gemini Salutes America.” Krewe members work on floats year-round. Decorators from New Orleans come up to assist with painting floats every year. Gemini’s parade always is the Saturday before Fat Tuesday.

For more information, visit www.KreweofGemini.com.

Krewe of Harambee

Royalty

Captain Cynthia Pearson

Co-Captain Lynn Braggs

King Korell Cooper

Queen Terry Jackson

High Priestess Regina Bryant

High Priestess Traci Burks

High Priestess Barbara Casey

Chieftain Ryan Williams

Chieftain Benjamin Burks

Chieftain Roderick Casey

Events

Jan. 15 — Krewe of Harambee Float Loading Party (3 p.m.)

1049 Grimmett Drive, Shreveport

Jan. 16 — Krewe of Harambee MLK Day “Hopes & Dreams Breakfast” (8-10 a.m.)

Petroleum Club of Shreveport, 416 Travis St., Shreveport

Tickets: $15

Jan.16 — Krewe of Harambee Parade (Lineup: 11 a.m. Parade Start: 1 p.m.)

Begins and ends at the Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave., Shreveport

Feb. 24 — Krewe of Harambee 17th Saada Maskhara Bal (Doors open at 6 p.m., presentation begins at 8 p.m.) Riverdome at Horseshoe Bossier City, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City

Tickets: $85; Cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres

Facts

The Krewe of Harambee began as an idea after organizing two Mardi Gras parties in 1998 and 1999. Clifton Davis, Theron Jackson and Lynn Braggs began discussing the possibility of formulating an African American Krewe. In the fall of 1999 Theron Jackson, Saundra Bigham and Roxanne Johnson convened the first meeting of what would become known as the Krewe of Harambee. The name Harambee was suggested by Jackson, and with mutual consent it was agreed upon that it would be the recommended name to be ratified by charter members. Harambee is a Swahili word meaning “let’s pull together.” The Krewe of Harambee’s goal is to increase minority participation during the Mardi Gras season, support the Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation and offer scholarships to students raised in single parent homes.

For more information, visit facebook.com/kreweofharambee or kreweofharambee.org.

Krewe of Highland

Royalty

Captain Katy Larsen

Co-Captain Valerie DeLatte

King Jim Hayes

Queen LeVette Fuller

Duke Rodrigo Mondragon

Duke Ryan Williams

Duke Michael Chisum

Duke Bruce Allen

Duke Chase Boytim

Duke Leonard Service

Duchess Sofia Alanis

Duchess Sherri Winsenman

Duchess Dorothy Kristin Hanna

Duchess Tiana Kennell

Duchess Sara Wilkerson

Duchess Jada Durden

Events

Feb. 24 — Krewe of Highland Masquerade Bal: Game of Throws (7 p.m.)

Randle T. Moore Center, 3101 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport

Tickets: $45 in advance and $50 at door; call 318.402.1132

Feb. 26 — Krewe of Highland Parade “Game of Throws” (Begins at 1 p.m.)

Parade starts at the corner of Gilbert Drive and Ockley Drive in Shreveport.

Facts

The Krewe of Highland celebrates the diverse cultures of the historic Highland neighborhood. The Krewe of Highland’s signature throw is the hot dog, which comes from the sub-Krewe “the Krewe of Barbecue.” Early on in the Krewe’s inception, the Krewe of Barbecue was a group that cut into the parade route when it reached their Krewe lieutenant’s home. They prepare hot dogs on their float, wrap them in foil, and throw them to the crowds of parade-goers. Krewe members also have thrown SPAM sandwiches, Ziploc bags of spaghetti and meatballs, moon pies, candy and stuffed animals.

Krewe of Justinian

Royalty

Captain XXIII John N. Bokenfohr

Queen XXIII Melanie Bain Johnson

King XXIII Brady D. O’Callaghan

Duchess XXIII Natalie R. Howell

Duke XXIII Mark Manno

Duchess XXIII Allie Aiello

Duke XXIII Weber Hill

Princess XXIII Gabrielle Cox

Prince XXIII Kip Haines

Events

Jan. 27 — Krewe of Justinian Grand Bal XXIII (6:30 p.m.)

Riverdome inside Horseshoe Bossier; Black tie

Tickets: $85; RSVP by Jan. 20 at 318.222.3643 ext. 2 or justiniangrandbalxxiii@gmail.com

Facts

The Krewe of Justinian was formed in 1994 by an energetic group of lawyers and their spouses in an effort to raise funds to help pay for the Shreveport Bar Association’s Executive Director. The idea behind the krewe was to provide a means within the SBA for lawyers and those associated with the legal profession to participate in and enjoy the area’s then new Mardi Gras celebration activities. Today, through the Grand Bal and its other Mardi Gras events and fundraisers, the Krewe of Justinian raises money for the Shreveport Bar Foundation in the Foundation’s efforts to serve its mission: “to provide charitable legal assistance and educational activities to the public and operate a Pro Bono Project which provides free civil legal assistance to low income clients.” In addition, previous beneficiaries include various community outreach projects such as the LSUHSC Children’s Center, Volunteers for Youth Justice, Habitat for Humanity, Renovation of Columbia Park, Book Fair for the Shriners Hospital for Children, Noel Ministries, Caddo and Bossier Early Head Start Programs, Providence House, The Lighthouse Program, The Gingerbread House, and Shreveport Green’s Adopt-A-Spot, just to name a few.

For more information, visit www.kreweofjustinian.com.

Krewe of Les Femmes Mystique

Royalty

Captain Debbie Bacon

Queen Janie Hudson

Lady of Grace Heather Holoubek

Lady of Love Schante Moreau

Lady of Music Michelle Roundtree

Lady of Truth Melissa Kitchens

Board of Directors

Pembroke Roeder, Secretary

Janie Hudson, Treasurer

Belinda McMichael and Missy Hect, Bal

Debbie Bacon and Marla Poirier, Fundraising

Ashley Flint, Membership

Donna Mabry and Melody Rider, Parades

Helen Phares, Philanthropy

Kathy Kochenderfer, Royalty

Michelle Parkerson and Diane Hurst, Special Events

Events

Jan. 20 — Krewe de les Femmes Mystique Grand Bal “Renaissance Women”

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, Red River Room, 8000 E. Texas St., Bossier City

Tickets: $80; Black tie

Feb. 28 — Children’s Parade (Begins 6 p.m.)

Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E. Texas St., Bossier City

Facts

The Krewe de les Femmes Mystique formed in 1999 with a charter membership of 23 women. It is the first and only all-women Mardi Gras kewe in northwest Louisiana. Philanthropy is at the heart of the Krewe’s mission, with an emphasis on helping women and children. Each year Krewe members contribute thousands of dollars in financial support, supplies, and services to local organizations such as the Caddo and Bossier Councils on Aging, Holy Angels, Dress for Success, the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, Toys for Tots, the Re-Nesting Project, the Airman’s Attic at Barksdale Air Force Base and the Cinderella Project.

Krewe of Sobek

Royalty

King XIV Melvin Nelson

Queen XIV Rene’ W. Davis

Keeper of Fire Valerie Thomas-White

Keeper of Water Daryl Joy Walters

Keeper of Wind Terrance Abner

Keeper of Earth Doug Sanders

Board of Directors

Tari Bradford, Captain

Gary Theus, Beads and Mementos

Shauna Ferguson, Scribe

Thyjuan Jamison, Treasurer

Melvin Nelson, Den

Carl Pierson, Float; Founding Member

Anitra Furlow, Fundraising

Saundra Bigham, Grande Bal Chair; Founding Member

Josephine Miles, Membership

Shirley Pierson, Parade

Andrea Kelly, Publicity

Tera Cooke, Royalty and Coronation

Darryl Lane, Float Lieutenant

Patricia Casey, Ad Hoc

Layne Chenevert, Member-at-Large

JoHann Cooke, Member-at-Large

Mike Flentroy, Founding Member

Lyndon B. Johnson, Founding Member

Fred Moss, Founding Member

Events

Jan. 13 — Krewe of Sobek Grande Bal: Lost In Space (Doors open 6 p.m.; tableau begins 8 p.m.) Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport

Tickets: $82.75; Formal attire; Light hor d’oeuvres; Cash bar

Jan. 14 — Krewe of Sobek Parade XIV (Begins 1 p.m.)

Begins at Pershing Blvd. at the Fairgrounds; Parade marshal is Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr.

Facts

Sobek is the ‘God of Water,’ sometimes known as the Crocodile God, and is symbolic of the strength and might of the Pharaoh of Egypt. The 2017 season is King Melvin’s second reign as king. He was previously King XI in the 2014 season and is King XIV for the upcoming 2017 season. King XIII Lloyd Thompson has recently been re-elected as president of the Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP.

Membership is open to the public. Information can be found on www.Kreweofsobek.org.