Shreveport-Bossier City events in March include Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, 42nd Street on stage at the Strand Theatre, and several live musical performances by Stevie Nicks, Miranda Lambert and Chubby Checker. Enjoy some of the early spring festivals, free events and things to do.

March 3: Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis is the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock group Staind. Known for genuinely gritty lyrics and hard rock anthems, Lewis is starting 2017 where he ended 2016 — with sold out performances promoting his latest album, Sinner. His Bocephus-styled vocals help showcase the desperation, pain and heartache missing from today’s country music. Don’t miss your chance to see him live as he tells stories and performs in the Horseshoe Riverdome.

www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city

March 4: Winter Jam

The CenturyLink Center is excited to welcome back Christian music’s largest annual tour, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular. Founded and hosted by Grammy-nominated NewSong, the Winter Jam 2017 Tour Spectacular will showcase many of today’s Christian music’s best and brightest artists including Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, Thousand Foot Krutch and Tony Nolan. www.2017.jamtour.com

March 4: 42nd Street

A quintessential classic, 42nd Street tells the American dream story of a starry-eyed Broadway hopeful that will literally tap dance into the nostalgia of the 1930s. Variety Magazine calls this glamorous extravaganza an “old-fashioned, lavish showmanship,” and features such memorable songs as We’re in the Money, Lullaby of Broadway and I Only Have Eyes for You. www.thestrandtheatre.com

March 10: Stevie Nicks

Rock icon Stevie Nicks will bring her 24K Gold Tour to the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City at 7 p.m. Nicks is best known for her top hits such as Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, Dreams and Leather and Lace. She will be joined by The Pretenders, an English-American rock band, who are known for songs such as I’ll Stand by You, Back on the Chain Gang and many, many more. You won’t want to miss out on this incredible event. CenturyLink Center Box Office, 800.745.3000 or www.ticketmaster.com

March 11: Battle of Gumbo Gladiators

Want to attend a gumbo cook-off fundraiser at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport? This all-day event, which is free to attend, features gumbo teams from near and far that compete for the title of Ultimate Gumbo Champion in the annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Gumbo Cook-Off. A team of judges will select winners in seafood and non-seafood categories. Attendees will also vote for People’s Choice winner. Gates open at 11 a.m., judging and sampling begins at 12 p.m. and winners will be announced around 3 p.m. www.gumbogladiators.com

March 11: Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Louisiana

A must-attend event for any cold-weathered enthusiast, the Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Louisiana’s largest fundraisers. Both individuals and teams, alongside businesses, organizations and scores of community members, experience the heartwarming and bone-chilling extremes as they take the plunge into the icy cold water for a very notable cause. Get in on the action at the East Ridge Country Club. www.laso.org

March 12: Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert will bring her Highway Vagabond Tour to the CenturyLink Center with special guests Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers. Known for her energetic personality, as well as her emotional live performances, Miranda is ready to kick it up a notch in 2017 with new stories and new music from her highly anticipated double album, The Weight of These Wings. CenturyLink Center Box Office, 800.745.3000 or www.ticketmaster.com

March 17: St. Patty’s Day Block Party

Fatty Arbuckles Pub will host a St. Patrick’s Day party underneath the Long-Allen Bridge (also known as Texas Street Bridge) in the heart of Shreveport’s Red River District. This party will feature a pig roast by Ki Mexico, live music from Seratones, drink specials for guests ages 21-and-older and more. All ages are welcome and admission is free.

March 17: Patty in the Plaza

Patty in the Plaza has all of the fun you need to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Come to Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport and enjoy live music, cold beverages and much more. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the party lasts until 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate.