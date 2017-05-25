Shreveport-Bossier City is blessed with eclectic and entertaining cultural events all month long. A few of the concerts include Vince Gill, Sister Hazel, Gino Vannelli and Tank and the Bangas. If you want more theatrics, you can always attend a showing of Cinderella or Bring It! LIVE. What about one of the several farmers’ markets, which has something fun to offer for the entire family? We hope to see you there.

VINCE GILL

June 2

One of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past 25 years, superstar Vince Gill has become the measure of excellence in country music. His vocal performances are spellbinding, his songwriting emotionally powerful and his guitar-playing world-class. Gill, along with his top-notch band, will be performing at the Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino at 8 p.m. www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city

TANK AND THE BANGAS

June 4

In late February, Tank and the Bangas were named winners of the NPR Tiny Desk Concert competition. So you can only imagine the energy that this band plans to display at 7 p.m. on June 4 at the Shreveport House Concerts. Sold out, but check back and in the mean time for listen: www.tankandthebangas.com

GINO VANNELLI

June 10

Gino has remained one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music. Renowned for his sensuous and soaring performance, the Grammy-nominated, singer-songwriter has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. Come see him live, only at Margaritaville Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

www.margaritavillebossiercity.com.

SISTER HAZEL

June 10

Sister Hazel, the five-man band from Gainesville, Fl., began their career with chart topping hit All For You and has since released 13 albums throughout the last 20 years. Whether the record is country, Southern rock, pop or alternative, Sister Hazel repeatedly produces music that correlates with “who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going.” Come see this amazing band live, Saturday June 10, at The Stage. www.outhousetickets.com.

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

June 11

Cinderella, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love — the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more. Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream or a great pair of shoes. www.thestrandtheatre.com

CROSS LAKE FLOATILLA

June 17

The 26th annual Cross Lake Floatilla is a come-one, come-all giant floating party on Cross Lake in Shreveport. This free event includes music, a boat parade, a poker run on water and cash prizes for best-decorated boat and best poker stop. The all-day event begins at 11 a.m.

Ron White

June 17

Comedian Ron White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue-Collar Comedy Tour and has since established himself as a star in his own right. Prepare yourself for a night full of laughter with this two-time Grammy nominee as he returns to the Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino. www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city

BRING IT! LIVE

June 26

After a massive sold-out 2016 summer tour, the hit series Bring It! is back by overwhelming demand and set to perform at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. Miss D and her Dancing Dolls, the stars of Lifetime’s hit series Bring It! return to the stage, live at 7:30 p.m. June 26. www.shreveportmunicipalauditorium.com