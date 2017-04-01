Uncover the best Shreveport-Bossier City events in April. Things to do include festivals, theater performances, mud runs and hockey games. Concerts include Chicago, Boston, Dwight Yokem, Wayne Toups and Alabama Shakes (just to name a few). If you want more theatrics with a laugh, Sinbad always has something funny to say. Plus, there are plenty of other gigs, acts, events and activities to enjoy. What’s not to like about April?

BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET

Beginning April 1

Bossier City is booming, and so is the Bossier City Farmer’s Market. Starting Saturday, April 1, and running through December 2017, the Market will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. each Saturday morning in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. This family-friendly event is free to the public and will feature farmers with fresh foods, honey, baked goods, soap makers, hobbyists, local entrepreneurs, arts-and-crafts, non-profits, local restaurants, food trucks, plus much, much more. Children’s activities include face-painting, games and inflatable bouncy houses. www.bossiercityfarmersmarket.com

CORK: A RED RIVER REVEL WINE EVENT

April 1

Shreveport’s CORK Wine Festival is one of northwest Louisiana’s most popular events. This annual wine tasting is a fundraiser for Shreveport’s Red River Revel Arts Festival, which will take place later in the fall under a large tent at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. The event features tasting stations for 80 different domestic and international wines, complemented by several of the area’s top chefs and specialty food purveyors serving gourmet appetizers along with live music.

www.corkwinefestival.com

CHICAGO

April 1

One of the giants of American rock, Chicago is still stronger than ever after an incredible 48 years in the music industry. Their blend of soft rock, jazz and pop resulted in the sell of over 100 million records worldwide, and they stand as second only to The Beach Boys on the list of Billboard’s best charting American bands. Catch the legendary Chicago when they hit the Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino at 8 p.m.

www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city

DWIGHT YOAKAM

April 8

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums and been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards. Yoakam recently released his first-ever bluegrass album Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars… Featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries, this album boasts a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalogue, as well as a cover of Prince’s Purple Rain. Come see him live, only at Margaritaville at 8 p.m.

www.margaritavillebossiercity.com.

ONCE – THE MUSICAL

April 13

ONCE features an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage. Emotionally captivating and theatrically breathtaking, this musical will draw you in from the very first note and never let go as it tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As their chemistry grows, his music soars to powerful new heights. This unforgettable story is truly about going for your dreams, not living in fear and the power of music to connect us all.

www.thestrandtheatre.com

AUNTIE MAME – THE PLAY

April 20

Roaring Twenties socialite Mame Dennis teaches her orphaned nephew the nature of free living and free thinking in Jerome Lawrence’s and Robert E. Lee’s adaptation of this Patrick Dennis novel. Crazy and wacky adventures await.

www.shreveportlittletheatre.com

LOUISIANA COMIC CON

April 22-23

Louisiana Comic Con: Shreveport-Bossier City is a two-day event at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. This event showcases products like Anime, toys, games, science fiction, animation, comic books, comic related apparel, comic related games, accessories and much more.

www.louisianacomiccon.com

TRACY BYRD

April 22

In an industry where careers are often decided in committee, Tracy Byrd has never been afraid to take the road less traveled. Come see him as he performs hits from his self-released 2016 album All American Texan during an outdoor concert 8 p.m. at The Stage. www.thestagebossier.com

BOSTON “HYPER SPACE TOUR”

April 23

Legendary rock ‘n’ roll band BOSTON brings their “Hyper Space Tour” to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Always a huge crowd-pleaser with their high-energy stage show, fans can expect to hear the classic songs they have grown to love, and will be treated to wild organ work, soaring guitars and exceptional vocal harmonies, delivering an extraordinary experience that is faithful to their studio recordings. www.shreveportmunicipalauditorium.com