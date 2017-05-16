This season at the Strand Theatre guarantees a good time to fans of all ages.

“A Season You’ll Never Outgrow” celebrates the Strand’s 33rd season, and according to Executive Director Jenifer Hill, put itself together rather seamlessly.

“Our main goal is always to sell more tickets and to bring in more money,” said Hill, who has been with the Strand since 2012. Her personal goal since stepping up to executive director in 2014 has been to bring in new people. “We have to have new blood to keep it going, and we need younger people.”

She made sure this season was packed full of variety, and she plans to tackle social media even harder to broaden her audience and find more young people to keep the Strand alive.

“As I looked at the lineup, I came up with ‘A Season You’ll Never Outgrow’ because we have so many memorable shows touring right now,” she said. The Strand’s main goal since reopening in the 1980s has been to bring an assortment of shows to the historic location.

The season kicks off in September with dancing legend Ben Vereen’s one-man act, who at 70-years-old, is still choreographing his own shows. Vereen blends Broadway tunes, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. for a spectacular show for all ages.

Following Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen is RENT, which continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary on stage. The updated story retells the classic La Boheme, and you won’t have to wait 525,600 minutes to see it this October.

“There will always be a following (for RENT),” said Hill. “The music is timeless.”

The year rounds out with the musical comedy 3 Redneck Tenors and holiday favorite, Shoji Tabuchi, whose Branson tour includes a limited run through Shreveport. He will be on stage with his wife Dorothy, and the former Bossier City residents plan to showcase all your favorite tunes.

While Hill picked favorites like RENT and Tabuchi, she also incorporated a few other shows that haven’t been to the Strand in a while, including Cabaret.

“It’s for a more mature audience. It’s a darker version of Cabaret,” she said. “I want to keep it diverse. I want to keep it interesting for everyone.”

Cabaret tells the story of Sally Bowles and the inner workings of the Kit Kat Klub and includes memorable favorites such as Wilkommen and Maybe This Time.

The season continues with A Chorus Line in February, which Hill shared she hadn’t seen since the 1970s and is excited to bring to the Strand. Dirty Dancing is also slated for spring.

“I love seeing big flashy musicals on the Strand stage,” said Hill.

If back-to-back showstoppers aren’t enough, the season ends with family favorites The All Hands on Deck Show, Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan: A 3-D Stage Spectacular.

Yes, you read that correct — Peter Pan in 3D.

Holograms and video mapping play a big role in bringing the classic children’s story to life on stage, plus actors, singers, dancers and acrobats help to tell the story of the boy who never wanted to grow up.

Of course, during the 2017-2018 years, guests can also expect a mix of concerts, performances and other stage productions at the Strand that aren’t apart of its usual season. Hill promises an eclectic mix and encourages guests to become a part of Friends of The Strand for exclusive deals on upcoming shows.

Visit thestrandtheatre.com for tickets and show details.