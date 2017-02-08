What sets a mood better than music? Music helps convey tone and energy in movies, plays and television shows every day. But how does music associate with adult beverages? I’m glad you asked. We are going on an alcohol-induced journey, pun intended, with two of my favorite love songs just in time for Valentine’s Day. In this article, we will pair adult beverages with songs. Listen, drink, enjoy.

Journey’s Faithfully is a timeless classic about a guy who is hopelessly devoted to his lady even though they are apart for significant periods of time because he is a traveling musician. With lines like, “I get the joy of rediscovering you” and “Two strangers learning to fall in love again,” I can’t help feel drawn to a past love of mine: The Manhattan.

The pairing works so well because it takes love and passion to make a relationship work just like it takes craft and precision to correctly make this cocktail. It can be difficult not to shake your rye whiskey, bitters, and sweet vermouth so that you can enjoy this classic cocktail quickly but you shouldn’t. Don’t take short cuts. Stir those ingredients and put in the time. Sip and perform an epic guitar solo while singing “Whoa oh, whoa oh.”

George Strait has always been a favorite of mine since I was I child. I remember one song so clearly from 1992. I Cross My Heart was one of the main songs from the Troubadour’s Pure Country movie. It has everything a country love song should: a fiddle lead, a piano, a slide guitar, and George Strait. “I cross my heart and promise to give all I’ve got to give to make all your dreams come true,” is a strait plight that puts it all out there and hides nothing. One of my new favorite red wines fits perfectly here: Going For Broke Red Blend by Paydirt.

Paydirt literally put everything they could, grape wise, into this wine. It has a Zinfandel base of 57 percent, which comes through as jammy fruit and sweet berries. The addition of the other varietals creates a balanced structure and depth — depth just like, “you will always be the miracle that makes my life complete, and as long as there’s a breath in me, I’ll make yours just as sweet.”

Country musicians always make references to red wine or sweet red wine in their ballads. A rich red wine that has some fruity sweetness and a curvy body is natural fit to this soundtrack. Enjoy entwined or with a box of Russell Stover Chocolates you bought yourself. Either way, you’re in for a good cry.