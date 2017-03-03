When the jury summons appeared in my mailbox, my reaction was typical. My first question was, do I really have time for this? Followed quickly by, “is there a graceful way of getting out of jury duty?” Sound familiar?

In the end, I reported to the courthouse on my scheduled day. I had the time. Besides, logic would tell you that even if you have a legitimate excuse, your name is going to come up again. So, I told myself, why not fulfill my week of jury duty if I can arrange my schedule?

I wasn’t alone. The room was filled with potential jurors from all walks of life. In a few minutes, Stacy Winston, came into the room and called roll. She has been the jury pool coordinator in the First Judicial District Court for the past 16 years. She deals with about 400 individuals a month. That’s 4,800 in a year. I’m not sure even Mayor Ollie Tyler meets that many people a year.

The first order of business was for us to view a 13-to-14 minute video detailing the training process. Once I saw the video (very well done, by the way), I was ashamed I ever thought my life might be too important to serve on a jury.

The video begins by reminding us our legal system revolves around participation from all citizens. It’s amazing to think our system has been in place since this country was founded. It’s not perfect (few of us are), but it’s been working for a long time.

The video uses all kind of adjectives to reinforce the awesome responsibility of being a juror. It talks about the fair and equitable application of law. It talks about citizens having a special role as jurors. It talks about providing a safeguard for democracy.

It’s not by accident the video mentions the word “random” several times. The lynchpin for success centers on a random selection of jurors. The group of prospective jurors comes from the voter registration list. Random means random –– regardless of age, sex or race.

Then we were instructed to act with dignity and decorum. That tells you this is serious business. It doesn’t matter if prospective jurors are assigned to a civil case or a criminal case, this is serious business. No matter if the case is about a broken contract or auto accident (civil case), or robbery or murder (criminal case), you have to take your duty seriously.

After all, the defendant, plaintiff or prosecutor is depending on every juror to do his or her best. One of my goals in life is not to be a defendant in a courtroom, and so far, so good. But if I ever did find myself in court for whatever reason, I would want a jury to do its best work. In the final analysis, you want a fair and impartial verdict in the case.

Once you are on a jury, you have to avoid the appearance of doing anything improper. I like that –– avoiding the appearance of doing anything improper. That would be good advice for all of us as we go through our life.

The jury must apply the law to the facts in the case. Think about those words for a moment. That’s why it is difficult for us to judge the ruling of a jury. We weren’t in that courtroom to digest all the facts of the case. Ultimately, it’s about the evidence, not the attorneys or opening or closing statements.

Then the video says this: “This is a search for the truth, according to the rules of law.”

Followed by this: “Jury duty provides a major opportunity to citizens to participate in the administration of justice and is certainly one of the most important duties an American citizen is called upon to perform.”

By this time, I understood my responsibility. I’m thinking “this really is a big responsibility.” Perhaps, none of us want to get out of jury duty because of our busy lives. Perhaps, subconsciously, or consciously, we just don’t want the responsibility that comes with deciding the fate of someone on trial.

There were two cases for our group of prospective jurors –– one was a civil case and one was a criminal case. Both were settled out of court. The system wouldn’t work with volunteer jurors or professional jurors, so it’s up to us to serve when we are called. Randomly, of course.