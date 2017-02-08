So much pressure comes with the first date and grabbing a casual coffee is a good way to meet someone without committing to a full sit down dinner.

A coffee shop is the perfect spot for a first date. For instance, it’s fun to try and figure out their personality a little bit from their drink order. The pressure of dressing up for dinner is completely gone, so you can wear your favorite pair of jeans. Most importantly there’s nothing more comforting than a warm cup of coffee, which should help calm your nerves when it comes to carrying on a conversation. Luckily, Shreveport-Bossier City has a number of local coffee shops for a casual coffee date.

Rhino Coffee Downtown (Texas Ave.)

This coffeehouse is a must for coffee lovers. Rhino Coffee Downtown is the second location that recently opened its doors on the first floor of the Lofts @ 624 building. The sleek and modern design makes it the newest trendy spot to hangout. If the date is going well, stay until Rhino Coffee shifts into its after hours menu that offers special food and alcohol selections. Bonus (!) every Friday is live acoustic music night.



Bon Temps Coffee Bar

Matching the upbeat nature of the Red River District, Bon Temps Coffee Bar’s lively atmosphere is sure to amp up your first date. If you are nervous about making conversation, at least you have entertainment to fall back on when the discussion begins to feel forced. Bon Temps hosts live painting battles, open mic nights, comedy shows and poetry readings. Make your coffee stronger by asking the barista to add a shot of Praline Pecan Liqueur to your iced coffee or order one of their other specialty spiked coffee drinks.

Rhino Coffee Uptown (Southfield Rd.)

Simply find a little corner nook or seek seclusion in the garden patio outside to feel tucked away and focused on the person sitting across from you. Enjoy a rich cup of roasted coffee or herbal tea from the first locally owned and operated coffee shop in Shreveport. Rhino Coffee Uptown is the perfect setting for a “how we met” story.