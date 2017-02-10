We’re taking a hard look at the local dating scene. There are many singles in our area and yet most feel like the list of eligible people is narrow. But we beg to differ. Here are some of the top eligible men and women in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Krysta Cyr

Age: 27

Occupation: Human Resources Director, Red Ball Oxygen

Krysta has a magnetic personality that keeps her social calendar full. Outside of her 9-to-5 she keeps plenty busy, whether it’s serving as the Phi Mu sorority advisor, or running her skincare business on the side. She values great conversation and prefers talking on the phone rather than texting. Her easy-going spirit makes her the perfect match for an adventurous gentleman with a good head on his shoulders.

Kelly Daniels

Age: 29

Occupation: Physical Therapist

Kelly is a kind-hearted physical therapist that lives an active lifestyle. Hiking, kayaking and CrossFit are just a few ways she spends her time with friends. She loves animals and owns a pet turtle named Leonard. Health and fitness is important to Kelly, so if you’re athletic and driven but also know how to have fun and relax, then you’re a match. Besides, it’s not a successful first date if your heart isn’t beating a little faster, right?

Valerie DeLatte

Age: 30

Occupation: Judicial Law Clerk

“Must love dogs” is an understatement with this bachelorette. Her dog, Sassy, is a local socialite and can usually be found by Valerie’s side wherever she goes. When court isn’t in session, Valerie is most likely riding her bike or practicing yoga in the park. Originally from NOLA, this girl is all about Shreveport. She’s the co-captain of the Krewe of Highland and a member of the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier.

Ashley Everage

Age: 29

Occupation: ICU Nurse/Co-Founder of Well Fed LA

Ashley is one of the most valued vegans in Shreveport-Bossier City. When she isn’t caring for patients as an ICU nurse, she’s working on her cold-pressed juicing business or teaching fitness classes at Fit Nation. Ashley is happiest staying active by running or biking outdoors, but appreciates the laid back atmosphere of sitting on a patio enjoying Mexican food and live music.

Hardette Harris

Age: 49

Occupation: Private Chef/Owner, Chef Services Inc.

Hardette is a private chef and is loved by the Shreveport-Bossier City community. After mastering the art of cooking at the Art Institute of Houston, she later created the official state meal of Louisiana. If she’s not in the kitchen, she’s probably at the market picking out fresh ingredients or trying her hand at gardening. Her ideal man is quirky, creative and knowledgeable of current events. Are you a picky eater? If so, she’s probably not interested.

Jena Johnston

Age: 28

Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

Jena is a sweet southern lady with an outgoing personality. Monday through Friday she teaches a classroom full of 4th graders. Family values are important to her, and it’s clear she would be the perfect match for a hardworking country boy. She also teaches jazz, hip-hop and tap at Vicki’s School of Dance. We give this bachelorette an A++.

Christina Langston

Age: 22

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

You’ve most likely heard this bachelorette singing in local restaurants like Superior Steakhouse or 2Johns. Christina has made a career out of her musical talents and will be releasing her first album soon. She enjoys traveling, photography, good company and game nights. Her idea of Mr. Right is a Christian guy with an outgoing personality and great sense of humor.

Michele Marcotte

Age: 35

Occupation: Features Editor, Shreveport Times

Michele’s taste for adventure and knowledge is what makes her so interesting. She lived in Saudi Arabia until she was 10-years-old and hasn’t stopped traveling since. Sailing, trying new types of cuisine and going on road trips to small towns is how she likes to spend her time away from the newsroom. You’ll want to get the scoop on this bachelorette.

Jesse Gilmore

Age: 26

Occupation: Director of Development, LSUHSC

Jesse’s work day doesn’t end at 5 p.m. In addition to his full-time job at LSUHSC, he’s the owner of a consulting business and a non-profit organization. This Centenary graduate has a passion for politics and solving the world’s problems. He’s looking for someone that truly believes they can make a difference in the world and is actively working to do so. It doesn’t matter what political party he stands by — he’s got our vote regardless.

Stephen Oden

Age: 31

Occupation: Loan Officer, Citizens Bank & Trust

His sense of humor and southern charm make Stephen a great catch. Depending on the season, he is either at a LA Tech football game or he’s hunting, fishing or trail riding on his bike. Stephen’s ideal date night would be attending a country music concert at The Stage-Bossier City. He’s down to sweep a lady off her feet with a little twirling on the dance floor.

Kyle Newton

Age: 32

Occupation: Firefighter

Courageously fighting fires for a living is one of Kyle’s many interesting qualities. He’s also an extremely talented artist that enjoys abstract painting. His laidback personality and guitar skills make him the perfect match for the super chill artist type. Although he’s from South Bossier, we totally got a West Coast vibe.

Arms Brown

Age: 32

Occupation: Business Intelligence Analyst, Reach Local

The most special girl in Arms’s life is his daughter Zoë. He’s a single dad with a playful personality and happy to admit he loves going to the ballet. He’s a food truck junkie and is always on-the-go whether he’s biking or browsing exhibits at Norton Art Gallery. This father-daughter duo is sure to capture any lady’s heart.

Adam Mossallati

Age: 32

Occupation: Hospitalist, Internal Medicine

Adam is a well-traveled doctor that settled in Shreveport after accepting a position at Willis-Knighton Hospital. He enjoys hiking, karate, hanging out with friends and watching anime. He claimed the runner-up title out of 30 men in a Toughman Contest (boxing) and enjoys working out at the gym. All we can say is welcome to Louisiana, Dr. Mossallati.

Ryan Goodwin

Age: 33

Occupation: Attorney, Lunn Irion Law Firm

Ryan’s witty personality adds extra charm to his gentleman persona. He must be great with kids because he coaches the Caddo Parish Magnet High School’s mock trial team. He stays active by playing tennis or indoor soccer but also enjoys wine tastings and catching a movie at the Robinson Film Center. He’s a great match both on and off the tennis court.

Michael Hiller

Age: 28

Occupation: Financial Accountant

Michael was born and raised in Shreveport and has no plans of ever leaving unless you’re up for a spontaneous weekend road trip. He earned his masters in financial accounting from Millsaps College and played lacrosse at Centenary. There’s more to Michael than just crunching numbers, though. He’s currently training for a half marathon and spends the rest of his free time hanging out with friends and volunteering for local non-profits.

Michael Doucet

Age: 26

Occupation: Operations Director, Keystone General Contracting

Although Michael’s job is to ensure you never have to deal with a leaky roof, his real talent lies in the art of writing. He enjoys reading postmodern literature, working on his novel and writing short stories. It makes sense that he earned his B.A. in English from the University of New Orleans. Can you imagine the love letters from this guy?

