For over a decade, SB Magazine’s annual Top Attorneys issue has highlighted lawyers in the community who have earned a reputation for being the best in their field. In November, we sent out an electronic ballot to the community’s legal professionals, and asked them to nominate attorneys who have made a difference in the lives of the clients they serve. The votes are in and SB Magazine is pleased to reveal the 2017 Top Attorneys.

Since this is the Top Attorneys issue, we thought it was the perfect time to bring attention to a local organization, which works side-by-side with attorneys, legal professionals, and volunteers to help break a cycle of crime and incarceration for at-risk children and adolescents. Volunteers for Youth Justice has served the community for over 30 years and continues to have a lasting impact on the young people in Shreveport-Bossier City. Learn more about the programs offered through this nonprofit and how its mission supports the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court, which will be facing some major challenges in 2018.

This month’s issue also shares the stories of a few local men who have faced life’s greatest battles, but through faith and personal strength, they have emerged to live complete and happy lives. Freelance writer Jaya McSharma introduces us to the amazing 102-year-old World War II veteran John Carpenter. This Shreveport war hero invaded Normandy, fought the Nazis and was the only survivor of his Army unit. He might be a centennial, but Mr. Carpenter is living proof that a young heart and mind can make for a long and healthy life. Another example of bravery shines through the story of Josh Porter. Ten years ago, Porter was on track to a career as a professional basketball player but following an on-court accident that nearly resulted in paralysis, Porter’s life dream changed. Learn about Porter’s miraculous recovery and how faith and love guided him toward discovering his new dream.

Don’t miss SB Magazine’s chef profile on Superior Steakhouse’s Brandon Hanisee. This talented chef works around the clock to bring locals fine dining like none other. Learn more about Hanisee’s fascinating culinary career.

Spring is around the corner so you know what that means — it’s time to spruce up your home. Take a look through the pages of our Architects, Designers and Decorators section for a little style inspiration.