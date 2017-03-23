Top 5 Things To Do in Shreveport-Bossier City This Weekend
March 24 — Aaron Watson Live in Concert (8 p.m.)
The Stage, 1201 Dixie Overland Road, Bossier City
March 25 — Cooking Demo with Salt Rox (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
King Hardware and Gifts, 4834 Line Ave, Shreveport
Free to the public
March 25 — Now You’re Cooking ‘Hands-On Knife Skills Class’ (1 p.m.)
Bella Nonnas Olive Oil & Vinegar, 1409 E 70th, Suite 107, Shreveport
Tickets; $40
March 25 — Spring Garden Party with Carmen Johnston, garden lifestyle expert for Southern Living Magazine (11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
Garrison’s Home & Garden Showplace, 6905 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport
Seating is limited and available on a first come first served bases.
March 25 — FESTIVAL ASEANA Spring Festival (4 p.m.)
ASEANA Asian Gardens, corner of Milam and Texas Streets, Shreveport