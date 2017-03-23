March 24 — Aaron Watson Live in Concert (8 p.m.)

The Stage, 1201 Dixie Overland Road, Bossier City

March 25 — Cooking Demo with Salt Rox (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

King Hardware and Gifts, 4834 Line Ave, Shreveport

Free to the public

March 25 — Now You’re Cooking ‘Hands-On Knife Skills Class’ (1 p.m.)

Bella Nonnas Olive Oil & Vinegar, 1409 E 70th, Suite 107, Shreveport

Tickets; $40

March 25 — Spring Garden Party with Carmen Johnston, garden lifestyle expert for Southern Living Magazine (11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Garrison’s Home & Garden Showplace, 6905 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport

Seating is limited and available on a first come first served bases.

March 25 — FESTIVAL ASEANA Spring Festival (4 p.m.)

ASEANA Asian Gardens, corner of Milam and Texas Streets, Shreveport